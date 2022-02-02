10x Banking Follows $187m Series C Funding with Three Senior Hires to Fuel Global Growth

10x Banking Follows $187m Series C Funding with Three Senior Hires to Fuel Global Growth

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Banking (10x) today announces the appointment of three senior sales and marketing leaders, to fuel the next stage of growth for the core banking technology provider.

These hires follow the firm's June 2021 announcement of an oversubscribed $187 million Series C financing round, co-led by funds managed by BlackRock and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), and supported by existing investors JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide, Ping An and Westpac. 10x is using the funding to support expansion plans into new markets as well as investing in further development of the cloud native SuperCore™ platform.

Since 2016 10x has focused on developing SuperCore, the secure, reliable, scalable and modular core banking platform. SuperCore is purpose-built to deliver products, services, and customer experiences to retail and SME customers faster and more cost effectively.

SuperCore is enabling banks to serve customers better and using intelligent technology to deliver true transformation. In September 2021 Chase announced a partnership with 10x, to power its entry into the UK retail banking market. Other 10x clients include Westpac, Australia's first and oldest bank where their new Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, powered by SuperCore, has already generated many new partnerships. Among them, Afterpay will provide transaction and savings accounts, as well as other cashflow management tools, to its 3m+ customers in Australia.

"As we enter our next phase of growth the quality and financial services experience that these new business development hires bring to our business further strengthens our ability to deliver customer-centric solutions that improve the experience for every customer," said Antony Jenkins, Founder, Chair and CEO of 10x Banking.

Lucy Heavens joins as Chief Marketing Officer. She brings a wealth of experience in FinTech and RegTech, having held senior marketing roles at Wealth Dynamix, CUBE, and SimCorp. Lucy is also Co-Founder of RegTech Women.

Tom Phillips joins as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Europe. Tom brings a broad global perspective to 10x, having worked for FinTech providers and banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank.

Nicholle Lindner joins as Regional Director, APAC. An experienced financial services industry leader and digital banking advisor, Nicholle has held senior banking and management consulting positions at Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Unisys, and Capgemini.

About 10x Banking

10x Banking (10x) is a financial technology company with a mission to move banks from monolithic to next-generation core banking solutions delivered through the world's most comprehensive and powerful cloud native SaaS bank operating system.

With its secure, reliable, scalable and modular core banking platform SuperCore, 10x supports highly customizable product behaviors and accounting rules, integrates with banks' wider technology estates and harmonizes with local and regional compliance and regulatory requirements. SuperCore enables banks to deliver products, services and customer experiences to retail and SME customers faster and more cost effectively.

10x was founded in 2016 by Antony Jenkins, former Group CEO of Barclays.

View original content:

SOURCE 10x Banking