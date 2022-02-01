Versed Continues To Democratize Skincare With High Performance Products Under $25 Now available at Walmart.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versed continues to democratize access to high-performance, clean skincare with its rollout in Walmart. Well regarded as the fastest growing mass brand in clean skincare since its launch in 2019. Versed has built a powerhouse community around its mission to create products that perform for your skin, body and planet.

"We are thrilled to make our results driven, clean skincare even more accessible by offering that at Walmart Stores and Walmart.com," says Melanie Bender, President of Versed, "For 30% of our consumers, we're the first clean skincare purchase they've ever made*. We're excited to continue to help break down barriers inherent to clean beauty. Good skin, healthy ingredients and sustainable practices are for everyone."

Effective, affordable and uncomplicated, Versed offers high-performance skincare that's been tested and approved through a community of 80,000 digital co-creators. Hero products include the brand's Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream, which sells one unit every two minutes, and the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum, which is beloved by leading skinfluencers from Hyram Yarbro to Jen Atkin.

Paula Ryan, Senior Merchandising Director, Beauty, Walmart U.S., says, "Walmart Beauty is focused on making high-quality, value products accessible to customers. Versed is a brand our customers are already excited about, and we're thrilled to add it to our growing assortment in the skincare aisle."

Versed's commitment to democratization extends far beyond accessible pricing. Using a unique platform of community-driven development, Versed leverages six types of proprietary data to drive everything from the formulas it develops to the retailers it distributes them through. The community-first approach and consumer-centric values it propels have positioned the brand as the go-to for digitally-native consumers, with over **75% of Versed users Millennial or younger.

Those consumer-centric values include formulating in accordance with the European Union's cosmetics safety standards, which prohibits use of over 1,300 questionable chemicals. In response to requests from its community, the brand goes above and beyond the EU standard to formulate without silicones, added fragrances, added colors, or animal-derived ingredients.

The brand is also a leader in sustainability, driving a purposeful agenda to reduce environmental impacts through its business, its community and the beauty industry at large. Versed's initiatives include achieving Climate Neutral Certification and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions since launch, reaching 50% Post Consumer Recycled content across its packaging, and leading over 250 brand partners in climate action through CodeRed4Climate. Versed is also certified by Leaping Bunny as an animal cruelty–free brand.

Versed's lineup of high-performance treatments, cleansers, and moisturizers for under $25 is available on Walmart.com on February 1st, 2022, and in more than 3,000 Walmart stores February 26th, 2022.

Auto-Save Advanced Restoring Serum

Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream

Gentle Cycle Milky Cleanser

Just Breathe Clarifying Serum

Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

Recovery Mode Advanced Night Cream

Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream

Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum

Wash It Out Gel Cleanser 4oz

Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution

