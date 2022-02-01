Storm Guard Looks to Expand Franchise Into Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – wants to bring their essential home restoration services to Wichita. Having some of the most severe weather in the country, Storm Guard's services are essential in the nation's heartland, making it the perfect market for franchise development. The brand currently has 35 locations and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years, with Kansas being on the list of states they want to break ground in. Storm Guard is looking to open two franchise locations within the Wichita area.

(PRNewsfoto/Storm Guard) (PRNewswire)

"With the wide range of temperatures, hail, tornadoes and storms that Kansas receives, it's clear that our services are a necessity," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Wichita residents deserve to have their homes restored by honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first, too."

After travelling to help communities that were devastated by natural disasters, the brand's founders realized that their exceptional customer service and quality work was needed in a multitude of states. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping as many families as possible restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"We know that the work we do is important to those who have been affected by extreme weather and it's crucial that we grow to reach as many people that desperately need our help as we can," said Lynch. "Our services are critical for the families we provide services for everyday and we are thrilled to continue applying our passion for rebuilding communities by expanding in Kansas."

Storm Guard is on a mission to provide their exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has over 35 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storm Guard