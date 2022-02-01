Senior Insurance Marketing Partners with Integrity to Deliver More Comprehensive Solutions for Agents Experienced IMO with strong focus on exceptional service will utilize Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform to help agents deliver coverage solutions to more Americans

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Senior Insurance Marketing, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Lincoln, Nebraska. As part of the acquisition, Mike Roth, President and CEO of Senior Insurance Marketing, and Kristi Roth, Vice President of Senior Insurance Marketing, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Mike and Kristi have always made agents their top priority. That willingness to put others first is what makes them fantastic leaders and ideal partners," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity is about making strong companies even more successful. That's why we're grateful to give Senior Insurance Marketing the resources it needs to share its commitment to service and values with even more people. Joining Integrity will improve the lives of its agents and employees, which will in turn improve the lives of customers. Senior Insurance Marketing is on the verge of incredible growth, and we can't wait to see how Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform will help them reach their goals and serve more Americans."

Senior Insurance Marketing has offered Medicare, life and annuity products to the senior market since 2004. With thousands of clients nationwide, Senior Insurance Marketing helps its family of agents achieve business goals by providing extraordinary customer service and ongoing training and support. Guided by its core values of faith, family and service, the IMO is actively involved in giving back to its community through significant charitable efforts each year.

"The insurance business is the business of helping people," said Mike Roth, President and CEO of Senior Insurance Marketing. "Integrity's insurtech technology will make it easier for us to devote more time to supporting our agents in the field. Equally as important as Integrity's vast resources is the feeling of family within the platform. It is important to me to partner with a company that shares my values and places the same emphasis on relationships and trust that I do. I've known many of the Integrity partners for years, and from the very beginning, Integrity has treated us like family. With Integrity at our side, we feel that there is no limit to the number of Americans we can help."

Senior Insurance Marketing joins many industry associates who have already become part of Integrity's impressive partner network. Comprised of industry legends and leaders, this rapidly growing group collaborates on best practices and strategies to improve insurance and financial processes and help Americans prepare for the good days ahead.

"At Senior Insurance Marketing, our secret sauce is showing compassion and care toward those we work with," said Kristi Roth, Vice President of Senior Insurance Marketing. "Our relationships with our agents and the relationships they are cultivating with their clients are the most important part of our business. Time and again, Integrity has shown that they value relationships the same way we do — that's what makes this partnership such a great fit. I'm looking forward to tapping into all that Integrity has to offer and I'm confident that Senior Insurance Marketing and Integrity will see tremendous growth together."

Senior Insurance Marketing will scale its offerings using Integrity's insurtech platform of proprietary technology. These resources support agents through expansive data and analytics, CRM systems, product development, and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Employees can recommit valuable time toward agent development by utilizing Integrity's centralized business services, including HR, legal and compliance, finance and IT.

In addition, Integrity offers the employees of all partners meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Senior Insurance Marketing's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SeniorInsuranceMarketing.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Insurance Marketing

Senior Insurance Marketing, Inc., is an insurance marketing agency headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Founded in 2004, Senior Insurance Marketing recruited and serviced agents across the Midwest with life and health insurance products. Today, their more than 5,000 agents produce over $25 million of Medicare and ancillary products, helping hundreds of thousands of seniors. For more information, visit www.simkt.com.

