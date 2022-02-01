Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Recognizes Its 2022 Cat® Lift Truck, Mitsubishi Forklift Truck and Jungheinrich® Dealers Of Excellence

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group , a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today the winners of its 2022 Dealers of Excellence program. The 25th annual award program honors 21 dealers, representing the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products across North America.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas) (PRNewswire)

The Dealers of Excellence award program honors dealers for demonstrating best-in-class industry expertise and providing superior customer service to the material handling industry. The 2022 winners were selected from among more than 75 Cat lift truck, Mitsubishi forklift truck and Jungheinrich dealers within the Mitsubishi Logisnext North American dealer network.

"Our industry-leading dealer network is essential to helping our customers and community Move The World Forward. This year's honorees are leading the way by helping businesses of all sizes to run their operations more efficiently than ever before," said John Sneddon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "We're proud to celebrate and recognize our 2022 Dealers of Excellence recipients. Thank you for your continued dedication and partnership."

2022 Dealers of Excellence Honorees:

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas