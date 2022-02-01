Learning Economy Announces Internet of Education DAO Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Economy Foundation has been awarded more than $800,000 in grants by the like-minded innovators of DEVxDAO to do a definitive applied study and taxonomy on decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). With this research, LEF will delve into the currently fragmented and polarizing system of education and employment, to revolutionize a global approach based on the inherent value of learning and skills. As learning and workplace data become increasingly incompatible and disconnected, opportunities are curtailed for individuals, resulting in stifled mobility and motivation. The disparate nature of this critical data means solutions rooted in the current system are unable to breach the hurdles of guesswork and legacy complications. Through this research, LEF aims to solve some of these intractable global challenges.

The Internet of Education DAO

Learning Economy Foundation is a U.S. based 501c3 non-profit committed to a new vision of education and employment infrastructures— in which data is not a source of friction, but one that equips learners and employees in recognizing the value in their work and skills. This vision, launched in 2020, is called the Internet of Education (IoE). DAOs are a perfect solution to renovate the current education and employment systems and empower them with transparency and accountability. A decentralized structure allows for self-organization and governance that is stable and sustainable enough to securely address the current education and employment landscape while placing agency into the hands of the individual. Without middlemen and wasteful hierarchies, an efficient and universal system can grow.

This mission is given new momentum by the grant awarded by DEVxDAO. Thanks to their commitment to support a Web3-enabled world, LEF's research to establish the IoE takes shape. This case study of applied research will analyze and identify key tenets of a DAO, and through the lens of education and employment, find solutions to big challenges. The grant will be used to create an open source software development kit that will allow widespread access for any organization, nation, or ecosystem wanting to launch a DAO through the IoE. Starting with the Internet of Education DAO, LEF can begin making future infrastructure decisions built on the principle of accessibility. With more than 1k organizations, advisors and reviewers, ranging from ministries and NGOs to private and public partners, the Internet of Education case study can begin evaluating and perpetuating a global revision of education and employment.

