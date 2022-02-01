InventHelp Inventor Develops a Tool for Easy Application of Steering Wheel Covers (RKH-101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After witnessing the difficulty associated with installing steering wheel covers on multiple occasions, I sought to create a way to make the process much simpler," said an inventor, from Cartersville, Va. "My design offers a simple-to-use, one-piece hand tool for quick and consistent application of any steering wheel cover."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple and effective way to apply a cover onto a steering wheel. In doing so, it eliminates struggles and delays. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it can be used in conjunction with any vehicle with a steering wheel.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

