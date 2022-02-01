BookNook Names Jack Roehrig as Vice President, Security and Compliance Former Turnitin Executive and Industry Veteran to Lead Programs Addressing Data Protection and Privacy Priorities

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook , the nation's leading provider of technology-enabled synchronous instruction and high dosage tutoring, has announced that industry veteran Jack Roehrig has joined as Vice President, Security and Compliance.

Mr. Roehrig previously served as Chief Information Security Officer at Turnitin and Subsidiaries, where he managed and controlled regulatory compliance, data protection and security, technical infrastructure and application security, and company-wide process security. He brings more than twenty-five years of expertise in designing systems within greenfield environments, providing the level of security that school districts, consortiums, and even top-secret data processing government agencies require. His past work also included the development of a health and safety department, protecting over two hundred million grade school aged children from online bullying.

"K-12 education presents challenging data privacy and risk requirements, and it is our responsibility as a technology provider to ensure a high-performing security program for our partners. Jack has a keen understanding of these needs and a proven ability to execute in a rapidly changing security environment," said Michael Lombardo, CEO and Founder of BookNook.

Having built multiple security programs from the ground-level, Mr. Roehrig thrives in high growth, and is passionate about Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). He is especially passionate about the unique GRC requirements mandated by the complex legislative and regulatory requirements that govern K-12 education.

"In my career, I've never seen an education technology company invest so aggressively in data privacy and security. This demonstrated commitment to the safety of our students and educators makes it an honor to lead security at BookNook," said Jack Roehrig.

About BookNook

Founded in 2016, BookNook is a synchronous, evidence-based online learning platform that strives to ensure equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation. As a comprehensive turnkey solution that brings much-needed online support and tutoring for students, BookNook has quickly grown to partner with hundreds of schools, school districts, and nonprofits across 35 states, receiving national recognition for its impact on students' reading ability and unique equity-based pricing model . For more information, visit booknooklearning.com .

