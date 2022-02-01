The American Cancer Society and EG America Continue the Fight Against Cancer, Fund Research and Services EG America Guests can give at checkout this February

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, and convenience store retailer EG America, are teaming up again to raise money for life-saving programs, research, and services that will help patients and families impacted by cancer.

From February 1 through March 1, all EG America-operated locations will offer guests an opportunity to donate $1, $5 or any amount towards the American Cancer Society. EG America's family of more than 1,700 stores includes Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

COVID-19 had a severe impact on early detection and treatment of cancers during the pandemic, but with support from partners like EG America, the American Cancer Society has been able to continue to fund crucial cancer research, implement safety measures to provide transportation and lodging programs for cancer patients and build comprehensive strategies to get more people to return to screening.

"Our continued partnership with EG America has generated more than $350,000 in donations for critical programs and services," said Wayne White, EVP of the American Cancer Society. "This outcome is a direct reflection of EG America's steadfast commitment to fighting cancer together."

EG America President George Fournier said last year's success in raising more than a quarter million dollars could not have happened without its dedicated Team Members and loyal Guests. He looks forward to continuing the momentum this year.

"It is an honor to partner with the American Cancer Society for another campaign to raise funds and awareness for their life-changing programs and research," said Fournier. "Cancer affects us all in some way and we are committed to continuing the fight and supporting those who truly need it."

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org. The Society does not endorse any product or service.

