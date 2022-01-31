Wasabi Technologies Opens Paris Storage Region as it Accelerates Global Expansion in 2022

BOSTON and PARIS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced the opening of a new storage region in Paris, marking the next phase of Wasabi's aggressive global growth strategy to meet surging demand for Wasabi hot cloud storage and provide key proximity to customers and partners across France.

This new storage region, Wasabi's first in France and ninth overall, is based in the Equinix Paris location and benefits from high-speed network access to enhance availability and speed of services throughout the region, as well as the environmental advantages of Equinix's energy efficiency standards. The facility's size and performance capabilities will also support the company's future growth as demand for local cloud storage increases exponentially across Europe.

On the heels of an explosion in the amount of data being produced, analyst firm IDC estimates the Public Cloud Storage Services market in France grew 40% annually in 2021.1 Additionally, various data protection and sovereignty regulations have increased the desire for European countries to store it in the country where they operate. Recognizing this need, Wasabi began an expansive rollout of European storage regions, beginning with Amsterdam in 2019, and most recently in London. Wasabi plans to open more storage regions in the next 12 months, including Germany, and will also expand its partner network, which includes Exclusive Networks as well as a network of hundreds of resellers and MSPs, to further fuel operations across Europe.

"As digital transformation accelerates the use of cloud storage, organizations increasingly want to store their data in the country in which they operate," said Richard Czech, VP EMEA, Sales, Wasabi Technologies. "Wasabi's expansion into Paris helps us to effectively meet the demand for cloud storage in the growing French market while alleviating data sovereignty concerns. We will continue our hypergrowth in EMEA, focused solely on helping our customers get the most out of their data by providing a cost-effective, high-performance storage solution close to home."

Wasabi hot cloud storage has redefined the industry with a solution that is 1/5th the cost of Amazon S3, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it. It's also an ideal product for the channel because every organization needs to store data and Wasabi is simple to understand, bundle with other products and sell to address the largest challenges facing organizations today, including ransomware, and delivering support for immutable backups that offer the highest level of protection in cloud storage. The model has already attracted more than 14,000 customers and more than 1000 channel partners in EMEA.

For more information about Wasabi and its storage regions, please visit https://wasabi.com/locations/.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

1 Source: IDC Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker, 2021H1 Forecast

