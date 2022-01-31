W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.



CUSIP 92936U109

Disclosure(5) 12/31/20 1/15/21 $1.0460 $0.8301224 $0.0810954 $0.1347821 $0.0002643 $0.0593625 $0.0248808 $0.8298582 $0.0015509 $0.0015509 3/31/21 4/15/21 $1.0480 $0.8317097 $0.0812505 $0.1350399 $0.0002648 $0.0594760 $0.0249284 $0.8314449 $0.0015538 $0.0015538 6/30/21 7/15/21 $1.0500 $0.8332969 $0.0814055 $0.1352976 $0.0002653 $0.0595895 $0.0249759 $0.8330316 $0.0015568 $0.0015568 9/30/21 10/15/21 $1.0520 $0.8348841 $0.0815606 $0.1355553 $0.0002658 $0.0597030 $0.0250235 $0.8346183 $0.0015598 $0.0015598

(1) Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (3) Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (4) Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (5) For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain

distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,264 net lease properties covering approximately 152 million square feet as of September 30, 2021. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

