The V Foundation Announces 11th Consecutive 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

CARY, N.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, has been awarded their 11th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest evaluator of charities. A 4-star rating is the highest possible assessment awarded, and it is based upon key indicators of financial health, accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator has become the nation's most-utilized evaluator of aid organizations, assessing over 9,000 American charities to date.

The V Foundation is able to award 100% of direct donations to cutting-edge cancer research

The V Foundation's mission is to fund game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. With an endowment that covers all administrative expenses, the V Foundation is able to award 100% of direct donations to cutting-edge cancer research and has proudly awarded nearly $290 million to date in service of that mission. This 11th consecutive 4-star award positions the V Foundation in the top 2% of charities evaluated by Charity Navigator.

"I'm very pleased to see the V Foundation's continued recognition as a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator," said Evan Goldberg, chair of the V Foundation board of directors and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit. "Part of my role as board chair is to ensure the Foundation is operating efficiently and effectively, and this affirmation from a respected source reinforces what I see every day in my role. We are laser focused on raising money to fund groundbreaking cancer research, and this will help us stand out from a sea of other worthy organizations as we strive to raise more dollars to support finding cures for cancer and saving lives."

There are nearly 17 million cancer survivors in the U.S. The V Foundation ensures the momentum in science continues. The research funded by the V Foundation brings new discoveries, encourages collaboration and supports translational research leading to clinical trials that accelerate new therapies to patients.

"Among the many reasons why I have been so closely involved with the V Foundation since its inception is because of how efficiently and effectively we have been able to operate," said charter board member Geoff Mason, CEO and executive producer at Mainstay Communications, Inc. "The 100% direct donation pledge and the continued 4-star Charity Navigator rating mean that donors know their dollars are working hard in funding cancer research across many different cancer types. Simply stated, I hope we can wipe cancer off the face of the earth – and very soon. The V Foundation is at the forefront of doing just that."

In addition to a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, the V Foundation is also a GuideStar Platinum-rated charity. For more information or to donate to the V Foundation, please visit v.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

