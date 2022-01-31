<span class="legendSpanClass">The new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Customer Officer position Solera for rapid growth as it continues to transform and streamline digital health</span>

Solera Expands Executive Suite with Two Key Commercial Team Hires <span class="legendSpanClass">The new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Customer Officer position Solera for rapid growth as it continues to transform and streamline digital health</span>

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health , the premier platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announces the appointment of Jennifer Young as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jody Spusta as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Young and Spusta's deep health industry expertise further enhances Solera's ability to bring the company's best-in-class condition management platform and programs to payer and employer populations.

Following a successful year of expanding its network of evidence-based, consumer-friendly intervention programs spanning Mental & Behavioral Health, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Management, Tobacco Cessation and Musculoskeletal, these strategic executive hires further support Solera in its mission to reach more consumers and members than ever before.

"Solera experienced accelerated momentum in 2021 and we're excited to continue to grow and scale as we work with more payer and employer partners to streamline and integrate their digital health ecosystem," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera. "Jennifer and Jody will enhance our ability to flawlessly execute across more payer partners to enable more consumers to engage in effective, lower-cost health solutions."

As CRO, and with more than 20 years of commercial experience in the healthcare industry, Young will be responsible for expanding and leading Solera's sales and revenue growth teams. Young has extensive experience in the payer and employer markets, serving as SVP of client relations at Optum. Previously, Young served as chief commercial officer of icometrix where she built a global sales team and distribution channel that brought an innovative AI-based neurology patient care platform to global markets.

Spusta, a healthcare customer success veteran, joins Solera as CCO where she'll lead Solera's customer success team, focusing on strengthening and growing customer relationships by ensuring flawless execution of strategic platform deals. Prior to Solera, Spusta worked for Welltok (formerly Tea Leaves Health) as vice president of strategy, where she led strategic partnerships, new business incubation and development, and increased sales. She was instrumental in helping found Tea Leaves in 2011, as well as developing the client base and leading all technology implementations.

To learn more about any of Solera's offerings and how we can help member populations, contact us today at www.soleranetwork.com .

About Solera

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people seamlessly to better health solutions, while providing payers and employers the tools to manage providers and outcomes across conditions. Solera's platform provides a marketplace of curated networks of digital and community point solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral, and social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution and helps keep them engaged for successful health outcomes. To learn more about Solera's partnerships and offerings, or how we can help member populations, contact us today at www.soleranetwork.com .

