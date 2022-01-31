Sitecore announces 2022 Most Valuable Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, today announced the 2022 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). In its 16th year, 235 MVPs are being named for demonstrating outstanding engagement and support for the global Sitecore community.

Sitecore's MVP Program honors members of the international Sitecore community who have demonstrated mastery of the Sitecore platform and a commitment to sharing knowledge and technical expertise with community partners, customers, and prospects over the past year. More than 200 MVPs have been honored at least five times in the program's 16-year history.

This year, 22 MVPs celebrate a milestone of more than 10 years. Those who hit their 10-year milestone in 2022 include: Dan Solovay, Kamruz Jaman, Kiran Patil, Mark Cassidy, Mark Stiles and Stephen Tynes.

"MVPs are a small but mighty group and an essential part of the Sitecore global community, representing our entire ecosystem including partners, customers, developers, marketing professionals, and business executives," said Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore's chief product officer. "The knowledge and experience shared by Sitecore MVPs create a long-lasting foundation upon which our worldwide community stays connected and solves even the most difficult problems."

"I am amazed to have been part of the Sitecore Community journey back from where it all started to where it is today. In these times with the rapidly shifting technology landscape, the MVP Community becomes even more important as we uncover, share, and explain what makes a Sitecore solution tick," said Mark Cassidy, long-time Sitecore MVP. "I am proud to be part of a group of such dedicated professionals who invest their time into exploring new ways to work with Sitecore, putting the different pieces of technology together, and then sharing with the community."

Megan Jensen, first-time Sitecore MVP, shared, "I've been working alongside some of the most brilliant and talented people in our industry for the last four years, and I've learned something from every single one of them. To join their ranks is one of the biggest honors I've had in my career. I'm excited to help others, starting with Sitecore, to learn, grow, and build some of the coolest digital experiences in the world."

Sitecore MVPs receive exclusive invitations to MVP discussion forums, regional meetings, and the MVP Summit. Recipients also gain access to early product releases, discussions with Sitecore product teams, and exclusive invitations to webinars.

Fast facts about Sitecore's 2022 MVP honorees:

One in five honorees named first-time Sitecore MVP

Sitecore MVPs span 27 countries and more than 100 companies

Top MVP representation located in the U.S., U.K., Australia , Canada and India

Egypt is represented on the MVP coverage list for the first time

Designations include: 63 Ambassador MVPs, 31 Strategy MVPs, and 141 Technology MVPs

Upcoming key events for the Sitecore Community include Sitecore's User Group Conference (SUGCON), Virtual Developer Day (VDD) and the Sitecore Hackathon.

To learn more and to see the complete list of 2022 Sitecore MVPs, program details, and activities, go to mvp.sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is the leading provider of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

