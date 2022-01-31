Scania appoints Jonas Rickberg as Chief Financial Officer and member of Scania Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 1, Jonas Rickberg is appointed Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Christian Levin, President and CEO. Rickberg is currently Vice President Finance and Business Control, Sales and Marketing at Scania.

Since he started at Scania in 2005, he has held positions in finance, business control and services within the areas of research and development, production and logistics, commercial operations, dealerships and sales and marketing. He took up his current position as Vice President Finance and Business Control for Sales and Marketing in 2017.



"Jonas Rickberg has a broad experience from basically all parts of our operations and there is no more well-rounded and business oriented profile to lead the finance element of the transformation of Scania, says Christian Levin, Scania, President and CEO. "Perhaps even more importantly though, his solid knowledge of flow-oriented operations and new business models - both key elements for Scania going forward - will add a lot of value for the company."



Jonas Rickberg, born in 1975, joined Scania in 2005 and has a Master of Business Administration from the Gothenburg School of Economics.



Rickberg succeeds Johan Haeggman, Scania's CFO since 2015 and who assumes the role as head of TRATON Financial Services, a dedicate captive financial services branch within the TRATON GROUP that aims to support the customer financing of new technologies and business models for TRATON.



