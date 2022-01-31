Peakstone Advises Big Red Rooster Flow on Sale to Marmon Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway Company

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakstone served as the exclusive advisor to Big Red Rooster Flow, LLC on its sale to Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Company ("Marmon").

Big Red Rooster Flow is a leading process management company with resources and technology dedicated specifically to helping retailers manage their customer-facing images and brands. Rob Mead and Brian Wendt founded the company in 2009 and quickly built it into one of the most successful brand and project management companies in the United States.

In commenting on the transaction, Rob Mead said, "This strategic combination with Marmon will enhance our resources, capabilities and relationships in the important industry sectors we serve today as well as help accelerate our expansion into other highly attractive and rapidly growing end markets."

Rob also said, "Our experience working with the Peakstone team as advisors on this transaction was extraordinary. Andy Savarie, who led our Peakstone team, worked tirelessly to guide us through all the intricacies of the transaction process and always protected our interests. His knowledge and understanding of our business, the nuances of the process, and the enormous opportunities we had before us were paramount to achieving a successful outcome."

Brian Wendt added, "I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Peakstone and Andy in particular. We would not have been able to navigate the arduous process, nor would we have achieved such a wonderful outcome for both Big Red Rooster Flow and Marmon without Peakstone and Andy's insightful guidance and stewardship."

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars.

