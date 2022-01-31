InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Tool for Installing Composite Construction Sheet Material (TRO-443)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Installing a 110-pound cement sheet is always quite a challenge on any construction site," said an inventor from Cumberland, British Columbia. "With this tool, however, workers no longer have to hold this heavy panel in place to ensure it is perfectly spaced and leveled."

He developed a prototype for J HOOK to provide a safe and easy way to install heavy fiber cement siding sheets. Besides saving time and effort, it guarantees precision placement. As a result, it reduces labor costs and improves productivity and customer service. At the same time, it lowers the risk of dropping and damaging the panel and injuring the worker. Besides being efficient, it is also easy to use and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-443, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

