CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Desktop Metal Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTENTION DESKTOP METAL, INC. (NYSE: DM) SHAREHOLDERS:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021

The class action against Desktop Metal includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were deficiencies in Desktop Metals' acquisition EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 22, 2022

Aggrieved Desktop Metal investors only have until February 22, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

