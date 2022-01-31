Andersen Expands 400 Series Product Options with the Introduction of Contemporary Profiles Andersen's most popular windows, now more modern than ever

BAYPORT, Minn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As proven in a recent survey of homeowners, Andersen carries the best selection of contemporary windows and doors.* Continuing its industry leadership, Andersen Windows is expanding its legacy 400 Series casement to include a contemporary profile option, offering clean, simple profiles to accommodate the latest in modern design trends and providing customers with even more customization options.

"You can now create a more contemporary look with our most popular windows," said Grant Davis, senior vice president and general manager of Andersen's residential and commercial pro division. "Homeowners already look to Andersen for selection of contemporary windows and doors, and with this new offering; we've added a new, clean stop-design to our best-selling 400 Series line, making it easier than ever to achieve a more modern look."

Since its inception in the 1960s, what is now known as the brand's 400 Series casement is one of the brand's most popular and longest-standing products. The casement has been improved overtime with continual innovation, the new contemporary stop being Andersen's latest design improvement. Created from wood with customizable sizes, hardware, finishes and grille patterns, 400 Series windows blend performance and style. Andersen's industry expertise is in full view with its commitment to craftsmanship and quality.

Design and building professionals alike are reinforcing the trend. Contemporary design continues to be the most favored home décor style among homeowners.

"Modern window design continues to grow in favorability each year, but we know our customers all have their own individual styles. The new profiles give homeowners flexibility to choose a style that best fits their needs while selecting a high-performance product," said Davis.

Available on all 400 Series casements, awning, and picture windows, the new contemporary stop option features an updated contemporary stop, grille profile and hardware design, expanding upon Andersen's broad portfolio of products, designed to help bring modern visions to life.

*2020 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 11,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

