Wishpond to Present at the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Investor Conference and Meet with Investors at the Whistler Capital Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Ali Tajskandar, will present at the OTC Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on February 2, 2022, and will meet with investors at the Whistler Capital Conference on February 18th - 20th, 2022.

OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor

DATE: Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022

TIME: 1:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/otc_conference

Mr. Tajskandar will discuss Wishpond's success since becoming a publicly-listed company, including completing four major acquisitions and reporting record revenue growth. Mr. Tajskandar will also share the company's acquisition and growth strategy, and provide attendees with a view of what to expect from Wishpond in 2022.

The OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, brings together some of the most innovative small cap companies to help investors discover new opportunities through presentations from leaders in a range of different industries and markets.

Whistler Capital Conference

DATE: Friday, February 18th to Sunday, February 20th, 2022

LINK: https://cem.ca/conference/whistler-capital-event/

Mr. Tajskandar, will be hosting onsite meetings with several current and potential investors throughout a full day of 1-on-1 meetings and a series of networking activities at the Whistler Capital Conference.

The 12th Annual Whistler Capital Conference, organized by CEM Events (CEM.ca) is an invite-only event that introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Wishpond, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Wishpond and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "continues", "project", "potential", "possible", "contemplate", "seek", "goal", or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should" or "would", or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Wishpond. Although Wishpond believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Wishpond can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Wishpond disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

