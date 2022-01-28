TODAY: Students to Perform at Lambeau Stadium Atrium In Celebration of School Choice

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred students will showcase their talents and celebrate the power of education at the legendary Lambeau Stadium tonight. The celebration will kick off with a pep band performance, photo booth, raffle, and social for students. After a special barbecue buffet, attendees will hear from guest speakers, enjoy musical and artistic performances, and see the winners of the Hispanics for School Choice Art Contest.

WHAT:

School choice celebration and student talent exhibition

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Former Governor Tommy Thompson

Hundreds of Wisconsin students, parents, and teachers

WHEN:

5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28

WHERE:

Lambeau Field Atrium at Lambeau Stadium, 1265 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay

This event is planned by School Choice Wisconsin.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

