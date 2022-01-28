InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Water Indoor Potted Plants (LVT-422)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to water plants at regular intervals regardless of busy schedules or being away from home," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the AUTO POT. My design provides added convenience and peace of mind when caring for household plants."

The patent-pending invention ensures that an indoor potted plant is properly watered. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remember or worry about watering a plant. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance plant health. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design and color variations to enhance the décor of a home.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

