Union Pacific Railroad Earns Perfect Score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 `Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' List

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad was named a 2022 "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," earning a 100% rating from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index. The index is the nation's leading benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Union Pacific is the only Class I railroad earning a 100% rating on the list.

"Union Pacific is proud to lead the rail industry on its journey to creating greater workplace equality," said Beth Whited, executive vice president and chief human resource officer. "This recognition is the culmination of our team working together for decades to relentlessly drive change."

To earn top marks, companies must meet the Corporate Equality Index's criteria in four categories: workforce protections of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression; inclusive benefits and health plans; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and responsible citizenship.

"Our 100% score reflects the hard work we've undertaken to better align our policies and programs with our railroad's values," said Debra Schrampfer, assistant vice president and Chief Diversity Officer. "We broadened our benefit offerings to be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ employees, created an environment of belonging with strategic and sustained programming, empowered our systems with gender-neutral optionality, and promoted learning opportunities for all."

Union Pacific has nine employee-led Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that help promote a diverse and inclusive culture for all employees. ERGs are open to all employees from traditionally underrepresented groups, as well as allies who support these groups. BRIDGES, Union Pacific's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Employee Network, played a critical role advancing policies that effect the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm proud to work for a company that truly values diversity, equity and inclusion," said David Edmund Black, president, BRIDGES. "I'd like to sincerely thank the BRIDGES team, past and present; Workforce Resources; and senior leadership for their efforts building a railroad that better reflects the communities where we live and work."

This is Union Pacific's first 100% Corporate Equality Index ranking from the Human Rights Campaign. In 2021, the railroad received a 95% rating.

