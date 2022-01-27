Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2021 Quarter and Year and Continues Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividends of $0.04 per Share

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $3.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $16.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Included in the fourth quarter earnings is expense totaling $984,000 relating to the Resignation, Separation Agreement and Full Release of Claims Agreement (the "Agreement") between the Bank and its President and Chief Lending Officer of the Bank entered into on November 1, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 10, 2022.

In reporting these results, Dave Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer said, "The execution of our strategic initiatives culminated in a successful year for BankProv and I am proud to report the 2021 year-end results. Our specialty lending, particularly enterprise value and digital assets, drove our loan growth in the fourth quarter after experiencing loan decline in the third quarter from prepayments. We were able to align all the components needed to service our digital asset and banking as a service customers, placing BankProv in an optimal position heading into 2022. Our diverse earning streams, strategic partnerships along with strong loan and deposit growth, credit quality and capital demonstrate a unique and attractive growth profile."

COVID–19 Response

The Company continues to focus on meeting the needs of its customers through the pandemic and current economic recovery. We continue to maintain close communication with commercial customers, especially in those industries most heavily impacted by the pandemic. All loans that were modified under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act have resumed repayment or have been paid off. We have not experienced any significant delinquencies related to the loans that have resumed repayment.

In December 2020, Congress approved a bill which allocated additional funds to the Small Business Administration ("SBA") for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans to assist with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury department, resumed the PPP in January of 2021 through May 31, 2021. During the first round of the PPP, which ran from March to August 2020, the Company originated $78.0 million in PPP loans and during the second round an additional $46.0 million was originated. The Company continues to work with customers who received PPP loans on applying for loan forgiveness, and as of December 31, 2021, of the $124.0 million in PPP loans issued, only $12.4 million remained outstanding with unaccreted fee income totaling $503,000.

Financial Results

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, net interest and dividend income increased by $1.0 million, or 6.8% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income increased $583,000, or 3.5%, to $17.1 million compared to $16.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from PPP loan fee accretion totaling $592,000 compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $190.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 41 basis points to 4.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.68% for the same period in 2020. The decrease of 41 basis points on the yield of average assets was primarily due to a $122.0 million, or 147.1%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $465,000, or 41.8%, to $647,000 compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Interest expense decreased primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreasing 23 basis points to 0.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to the lower interest rate environment and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio.

Net interest and dividend income increased by $7.0 million, or 12.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, interest and dividend income increased $4.4 million, or 7.3%, to $64.8 million compared to $60.4 million for 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from PPP loan fee accretion totaling $2.4 million compared to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $228.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 41 basis points to 4.28% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.69% for 2020. The decrease of 41 basis points on the yield of average assets was primarily due to a $121.6 million, or 319.6%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $2.6 million, or 43.2%, to $3.4 million compared to $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Interest expense decreased primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreasing 34 basis points to 0.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to the lower interest rate environment and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio. The decreasing rate environment and increase in short-term investments resulted in a decrease in our net interest margin of 26 basis points to 4.11% from 4.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 17 basis points to 4.06% from 4.23% for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same periods in 2020.

Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million were recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, a provision of $3.9 million was recorded compared to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, levels of problem loans and other asset quality trends.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.39% as of December 31, 2020. The primary reason for the decrease was lower impaired loan balances due to charge-offs previously reserved for impaired loans. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $2.9 million compared to $923,000 for 2020. The increase in net charge-offs was the result of a second quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.1 million impaired loan that was previously reserved for during the first quarter of 2021 as well as a third quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.4 million relationship that was previously reserved for in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also contributing to the decrease was a first quarter 2021 decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances. The decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances was the result of the Bank's seasoning experience with this line of lending. There were $253.8 million and $265.4 million in outstanding mortgage warehouse loan balances at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Loans in this segment are facility lines to non-bank mortgage origination companies for sale into secondary markets, which typically occurs within 15 days of the loan funding. Due to their short-term nature, these loans are assessed at a lower credit risk and do not carry the same allocation as traditional loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.3 million loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2021 with specific reserves of $1.2 million. Included in total loans is $12.4 million and $41.8 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, in PPP loans originated as part of the CARES Act that we believe have no credit risk due to a government guarantee; therefore we have not provided for losses for these loans. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 674.14% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 341.72% as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets as of December 31, 2021 compared to $5.4 million, or 0.36% of total assets as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the largest non-performing loan relationships consisted of two commercial relationship totaling $1.8 million. These loan relationships were evaluated for impairment and specific reserves of $1.6 million were allocated as of December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income increased $304,000, or 33.1%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $918,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $202,000, or 60.7%, an increase in other service charges and fees of $48,000, or 13.8%, and an increase of $35,000, or 318.2% in other income. The increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts is primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, which totaled $102,000. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased overdraft fee income. Other income increased primarily due to gains recognized on commercial loans sold. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 45.8%, to $5.2 million compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in other service charges and fees of $681,000, or 51.5%, an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $501,000 or 37.6%, and an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $386,000, or 47.7%. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased late fee charges as well as income from loan prepayment penalties related to two commercial loan relationships. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, which totaled $274,000. In addition, 2021 fees reflect higher income compared to 2020 due to fees being waived for customers impacted by COVID-19. The increase in bank owned life insurance income is primarily due to the receipt of a death benefit payout during the third quarter of 2021 as well as the purchase of additional insurance policies in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense increased $2.4 million, or 24.9%, to $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, professional fees, and other expense, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $2.4 million, or 40.0%, in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. Also included in salaries and employee benefit expense is a $984,000 expense relating to an agreement entered into on November 1, 2021 between the Bank and the President and Chief Lending Officer upon his retirement. Professional fees increased $122,000, or 18.7%, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. The increase of $105,000, or 13.2%, in other expense was primarily due to increased loan workout expenses, as well as costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $400,000 in write downs of other assets and receivables. In the fourth quarter of 2020, a write-down of other assets was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $400,000 was impaired and uncollectible.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense increased $4.8 million, or 13.4%, to $40.6 million compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, data processing fees, directors' compensation, other expense, and professional fees, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $5.6 million, or 24.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to 2020 in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to stock-based compensation expense for new grants awarded and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. Also included in salaries and employee benefit expense is a $984,000 expense relating to the agreement entered into on November 1, 2021 between the Bank and the President and Chief Lending Officer. Data processing fees increased $325,000 or 32.5%, primarily due to new contracts for deposit services. Directors' compensation increased $242,000, or 32.3%, primarily due to increase stock-based compensation expense. The increase of $287,000, or 9.7%, in other expense was primarily due to increased costs related to third-party services for both marketing and information technology, as well as increased costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional fees increased $215,000, or 11.5%, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. These increases were offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables of $2.0 million. In the first quarter of 2020 a write-down of a notes receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $500,000 was uncollectible and in the third quarter of 2020 a write-down of an SBA receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $1.3 million was uncollectible. In the fourth quarter of 2020 a write down of other assets was also completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $400,00 was impaired and uncollectible. The decrease in the write-downs was partially offset by a write-down of an SBA receivable in the third quarter of 2021 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $195,000 was uncollectible.

As of December 31, 2021, total assets have increased $223.5 million, or 14.8%, to $1.73 billion compared to $1.51 billion at December 31, 2020. The primary reasons for the increase are increases in cash and cash equivalents and net loans. The increase in cash and cash equivalents of $69.3 million, or 82.7% is primarily due to an increase in deposits. Net loans increased $119.0 million, or 9.1%, and were $1.43 billion as of December 31, 2021 compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in net loans was due to an increase in commercial loans of $160.3 million, or 28.3% and construction and land development loans of $13.9 million, or 48.0%, partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $6.7 million, or 1.5%, mortgage warehouse loans of $11.6 million, or 4.4%, residential real estate loans of $32.0 million, or 97.5%, and consumer loans of $4.0 million, or 72.6%. Our commercial loan growth was primarily due to an increase in our loans to digital asset companies of $105.5 million, or 703.1% to $120.4 million compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2020, an increase in enterprise value loans of $54.2 million, or 18.9%, to $340.3 million compared to $286.1 million at December 31,2020, and an increase in renewable energy loans of $25.2 million, or 67.7%, to $62.3 million compared to $37.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $29.4 million, or 70.2%, to $12.4 million compared to $41.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Residential real estate loans decreased primarily due to the transfer of the portfolio to loans held for sale. As of December 31, 2021, the Company determined they will no longer originate or service residential real estate loans. As such, the Company valued the portfolio at the lower of cost or market and transferred them to loans held for sale.

Total liabilities increased $225.6 million, or 17.8%, due to increased deposits. Deposits were $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $222.5 million, or 18.0%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase in deposits was due to an increase of $270.4 million, or 48.8%, in NOW and demand deposits, an increase of $65.8 million, or 18.6% in money market accounts, an increase of $3.9 million, or 2.6%, in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $117.7 million, or 66.0%, in time deposits. NOW and demand deposits and money market deposits increased primarily due to new and expanded relationships with traditional, digital asset, and banking as a service ("BaaS") customers. As of December 31, 2021, deposit relationships with digital asset customers increased $68.7 million, or 222.3%, to $99.7 million compared to $30.9 million at December 31, 2020. In 2021, the Company began offering deposit services to BaaS customers. BaaS is an end-to-end solution that allows financial technology companies ("FinTechs") or other third parties to connect to banks' systems directly via application programming interfaces so they can build banking offerings on top of the providers' regulated infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, deposits with BaaS customers totaled $59.9 million. The increase in savings accounts is primarily caused by increased consumer savings. The decrease in time deposits is primarily due to roll-off of brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank has increased its focus on growing noninterest-bearing deposit balances and as of December 31, 2021 noninterest-bearing deposits represented 42.9% of total deposits compared to 31.0% at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, shareholders' equity was $233.8 million compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing a decrease of $2.1 million, or 0.9%. The decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of 1,272,607 shares of common stock for $19.0 million, $3.6 million from dividends paid, and a decrease in other comprehensive income of $409,000, partially offset by net income of $16.1 million, stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $1.4 million.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and search fund lending. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website www.bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the effects of any pandemic; trends in interest rates; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; and the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet



At


At


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020

(Dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)




Assets






Cash and due from banks

$

22,470


$

11,830

Short-term investments


130,645



71,989

Cash and cash equivalents


153,115



83,819

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)


36,837



32,215

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost


785



895

Loans held for sale


22,846



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,496 and $18,518






as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively


1,433,803



1,314,810

Bank owned life insurance


42,569



36,684

Premises and equipment, net


14,258



14,716

Accrued interest receivable


5,703



6,371

Right-of-use assets


4,102



4,258

Other assets


15,265



12,013

Total assets

$

1,729,283


$

1,505,781







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing

$

626,587


$

383,079

Interest-bearing


833,308



854,349

Total deposits


1,459,895



1,237,428

Long-term borrowings


13,500



13,500

Operating lease liabilities


4,387



4,488

Other liabilities


17,719



14,509

Total liabilities


1,495,501



1,269,925

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:






no shares issued and outstanding




Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;






17,854,649 and 19,047,544 shares issued and outstanding






at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively


179



191

Additional paid-in capital


123,498



139,450

Retained earnings


118,087



104,508

Accumulated other comprehensive income


649



1,058

Unearned compensation - ESOP


(8,631)



(9,351)

Total shareholders' equity


233,782



235,856

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,729,283


$

1,505,781

Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended



Year Ended


December 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021


2020



2021



2020

Interest and dividend income:












Interest and fees on loans

$

16,794


$

16,268


$

63,873


$

59,391

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-
for-sale


184



196



722



913

Interest on short-term investments


87



18



208



99

Total interest and dividend income


17,065



16,482



64,803



60,403

Interest expense:












Interest on deposits


575



1,039



3,085



5,203

Interest on borrowings


72



73



285



728

Total interest expense


647



1,112



3,370



5,931

Net interest and dividend income


16,418



15,370



61,433



54,472

Provision for loan losses


1,233



866



3,887



5,597

Net interest and dividend income after provision for
loan losses


15,185



14,504



57,546



48,875

Noninterest income:












Customer service fees on deposit accounts


535



333



1,832



1,331

Service charges and fees - other


397



349



2,003



1,322

Bank owned life insurance income


244



225



1,195



809

Other income


46



11



136



81

Total noninterest income


1,222



918



5,166



3,543

Noninterest expense:












Salaries and employee benefits


8,465



6,045



28,782



23,175

Occupancy expense


409



430



1,687



1,684

Equipment expense


137



145



514



577

Deposit insurance


141



174



482



416

Data processing


370



300



1,325



1,000

Marketing expense


125



42



279



223

Professional fees


773



651



2,083



1,868

Directors' compensation


218



208



992



750

Software depreciation and implementation


272



265



1,014



959

Write down of other assets and receivables




400



225



2,207

Other


900



795



3,236



2,949

Total noninterest expense


11,810



9,455



40,619



35,808

Income before income tax expense


4,597



5,967



22,093



16,610

Income tax expense


1,008



1,665



5,954



4,625

 Net income

$

3,589


$

4,302


$

16,139


$

11,985

Earnings per share:












Basic

$

0.22


$

0.24


$

0.96


$

0.66

Diluted

$

0.21


$

0.24


$

0.93


$

0.66

Weighted Average Shares:












Basic


16,481,684



17,912,975



16,772,628



18,090,229

Diluted


17,180,466



18,007,580



17,302,007



18,131,025

Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
(Unaudited)


















For the Three Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020





Interest







Interest




Average


Earned/


Yield/


Average


Earned/


Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


Paid


Rate (4)


Balance


Paid


Rate (4)

Assets:
















Interest-earning assets:
















Loans

$

1,357,838


$

16,794


4.95%


$

1,290,973


$

16,268


5.04%

Short-term investments


205,000



87


0.17%



82,969



18


0.09%

Debt securities available-for-sale


35,068



180


2.05%



33,546



187


2.23%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock


785



4


2.04%



895



9


4.02%

Total interest-earning assets


1,598,691



17,065


4.27%



1,408,383



16,482


4.68%

Non-interest earning assets


81,143








66,170






Total assets

$

1,679,834







$

1,474,553






Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Savings accounts

$

150,340



39


0.10%


$

143,725



57


0.16%

Money market accounts


439,619



292


0.27%



337,814



477


0.56%

NOW accounts


179,265



132


0.29%



159,428



151


0.38%

Certificates of deposit


70,504



112


0.64%



188,084



354


0.75%

Total interest-bearing deposits


839,728



575


0.27%



829,051



1,039


0.50%

Borrowings


13,500



72


2.13%



14,885



73


1.96%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


853,228



647


0.30%



843,936



1,112


0.53%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits


573,059








371,290






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


20,045








17,286






Total liabilities


1,446,332








1,232,512






Total equity


233,502








242,041






Total liabilities and
















equity

$

1,679,834







$

1,474,553






Net interest income




$

16,418







$

15,370



Interest rate spread (1)







3.97%








4.15%

Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

745,463







$

564,447






Net interest margin (3)







4.11%








4.37%

Average interest-earning assets to
















interest-bearing liabilities


187.37%








166.88%






(1)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4)

Annualized.


































For the Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020





Interest







Interest




Average


Earned/


Yield/


Average


Earned/


Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


Paid


Rate


Balance


Paid


Rate

Assets:
















Interest-earning assets:
















Loans 

$

1,320,160


$

63,873


4.84%


$

1,209,736


$

59,391


4.91%

Short-term investments


159,656



208


0.13%



38,048



99


0.26%

Investment securities


34,022



708


2.08%



37,320



830


2.22%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock


827



14


1.69%



1,582



83


5.25%

Total interest-earning assets


1,514,665



64,803


4.28%



1,286,686



60,403


4.69%

Non-interest earning assets


73,057








62,741






           Total assets

$

1,587,722







$

1,349,427






Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Savings accounts

$

151,586



196


0.13%


$

137,679



314


0.23%

Money market accounts


406,392



1,680


0.41%



295,483



2,159


0.73%

NOW accounts


162,618



416


0.26%



136,613



518


0.38%

Certificates of deposit


122,619



793


0.65%



163,032



2,212


1.36%

Total interest-bearing deposits


843,215



3,085


0.37%



732,807



5,203


0.71%

Borrowings


13,503



285


2.11%



43,682



728


1.67%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


856,718



3,370


0.39%



776,489



5,931


0.76%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















Noninterest-bearing deposits


476,743








319,451






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


18,895








16,293






Total liabilities


1,352,356








1,112,233






Total equity


235,366








237,194






Total liabilities and
















equity

$

1,587,722







$

1,349,427






Net interest income




$

61,433







$

54,472



Interest rate spread (1)







3.89%








3.93%

Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

657,947







$

510,197






Net interest margin (3)







4.06%








4.23%

Average interest-earning assets to
















   interest-bearing liabilities


176.80%








165.71%






(1)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Select Financial Highlights














Three Months Ended



Year Ended


December 31,



December 31,

(unaudited)

2021


2020



2021



2020

Performance Ratios:












Return on average assets (1)


0.85%



1.17%



1.02%



0.89%

Return on average equity (1)


6.15%



7.11%



6.86%



5.05%

Interest rate spread (1) (3)


3.97%



4.15%



3.89%



3.93%

Net interest margin (1) (4)


4.11%



4.37%



4.06%



4.23%

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.81%



2.56%



2.56%



2.65%

Efficiency ratio (5)


66.95%



58.05%



60.99%



61.72%

Average interest-earning assets to












average interest-bearing liabilities


187.37%



166.88%



176.80%



165.71%

Average equity to average assets


13.90%



16.41%



14.82%



17.58%














At


At


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020

Asset Quality






Non-accrual loans:






Commercial real estate

$


$

Commercial


2,080



4,198

Residential real estate


812



1,156

Construction and land development




Consumer




65

Mortgage warehouse




Total non-accrual loans


2,892



5,419

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more




Other real estate owned




Total non-performing assets

$

2,892


$

5,419

Asset Quality Ratios






Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (2)


1.34%



1.39%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans


674.14%



341.72%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (2)


0.20%



0.41%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets


0.17%



0.36%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)


0.17%



0.36%

Capital and Share Related






Stockholders' equity to total assets


13.5%



15.7%

Book value per share

$

13.09


$

12.38

Market value per share

$

18.60


$

12.00

Shares outstanding


17,854,649



19,047,544

(1)

Annualized where appropriate.

(2)

Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees.

(3)

Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.

(6)

Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and OREO.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Select Financial Highlights

Loans





































At


At


At


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2021


2021


2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount



Percent


Amount



Percent


Amount



Percent

Commercial real estate

$

432,275



29.66%


$

423,526



31.47%


$

438,949



32.82%

Commercial (1)(2)


726,241



49.83%



609,638



45.31%



565,976



42.31%

Residential real estate


812



0.06%



25,100



1.87%



32,785



2.46%

Construction and land development


42,800



2.94%



34,800



2.59%



28,927



2.16%

Consumer


1,519



0.10%



2,389



0.18%



5,547



0.41%

Mortgage warehouse


253,764



17.41%



250,048



18.58%



265,379



19.84%



1,457,411



100.00%



1,345,501



100.00%



1,337,563



100.00%

Allowance for loan losses


(19,496)






(18,142)






(18,518)




Deferred loan fees, net


(4,112)






(4,874)






(4,235)




Net loans

$

1,433,803





$

1,322,485





$

1,314,810




Deposits



















At


At


At


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)

2021


2021


2020

NOW and demand

$

824,471


$

662,200


$

554,095

Regular savings


155,267



152,633



151,341

Money market deposits


419,625



454,104



353,793

Total non-certificate accounts (3)(4)


1,399,363



1,268,937



1,059,229










Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more


5,078



4,654



5,167

Certificate accounts less than $250,000


55,454



87,528



173,032

Total certificate accounts


60,532



92,182



178,199

Total deposits

$

1,459,895


$

1,361,119


$

1,237,428

(1)

Includes $12.4 million, $27.4 million, and $41.8 million in PPP loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2)

Includes $120.4 million, $56.0 million, and $15.0 million in digital asset loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(3)

Includes $99.7 million, $63.2 million, and $30.9 million in digital asset deposits at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(4)

Includes $59.9 million, $25.6 million, and $145,000 in banking as a service deposits at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

