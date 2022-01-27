Hormel Foods Matches Donations to Slice Out Hunger through Giving Season Fundraising Campaign

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, recently matched $10,000 in donations made to Slice Out Hunger through the nonprofit organization's giving season fundraising campaign. Slice Out Hunger produces pizza-related events and campaigns to support hunger initiatives across the U.S.



Hormel Foods produces retail and foodservice pizza toppings, such as Hormel® pepperoni, Rosa Grande® pepperoni, Fontanini® Italian sausage, Burke® pizza crumbles and Happy Little Plants® plant-based pepperoni-style topping. (PRNewswire)

"Supporting hunger-relief efforts is a major focus area of our company," said Deanna Brady, executive vice president of Refrigerated Foods at Hormel Foods. "Pizza brings everyone together and has the ability to create some normalcy during challenging situations. As we are known for our famous retail and foodservice pizza toppings, such as Hormel® pepperoni, Rosa Grande® pepperoni, Fontanini® Italian sausage, Burke® pizza crumbles and Happy Little Plants® plant-based pepperoni-style topping, it is only fitting to partner with an organization like Slice Out Hunger. We look forward to our continued partnership to help others."



"Thank you to Hormel Foods for matching donations and helping us exceed our fundraising goal this giving season," said Scott Wiener, founder of Slice Out Hunger. "We are excited to partner on future efforts and initiatives, such as our upcoming Pizza Across America program."

As a leading corporate citizen, Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.4 million in hunger-relief donations in 2020. The company has partnered with Slice Out Hunger for several years. For additional information about the company's charitable giving, visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel®, Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.



