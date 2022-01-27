Florida Based Healthcare Provider - Independent Medical Group Appoints Dr. Kishma Victor To President Adding on to Current Role as Chief Clinical Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Medical Group (IMG) d/b/a IMG Health Clinic, a minority-owned and led healthcare provider, that offers fast and free testing of infectious diseases HIV, Hepatitis C, and STDs, today announced the promotion of Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Kishma Victor to serve as President of IMG Health Clinic.

Dr. Victor brings more than two decades of experience within the healthcare industry. Her extensive background in hospital management and operations include specialties ranging from HIV/STDs, Emergency Medicine/Trauma, Mental Health, Women and Children Services, Medical-Surgical, Forensics and Public Health. She will continue to serve as Chief Clinical Officer leading IMG's Patient Services, Clinical, Sales, and Affiliate teams.

"It means a great deal to have an African-American woman in our C-Suite with Dr. Victor's level of expertise, professionalism and commitment on our team. As Chief Clinical Officer, she streamlined our clinical operations and expanded our mobile unit efforts throughout the state of Florida," said Steve Vixamar, COO and Co-Founder of IMG Health Clinic. "We've already witnessed elevated efficiency within our clinics and expect Dr. Victor to continue that work. I believe that with her leadership and unique perspective, she will be able to help the company expand into new territories while servicing more patients," said Clifford W. Knights II, CEO and Co-Founder of IMG Health Clinic.

"The IMG team is a passionate group of professionals dedicated to fighting the stigma associated with HIV, Hepatitis C, and STDs and I am truly honored to lead them. Under my leadership we will utilize new scientific developments to focus on geographical areas of need and vulnerable populations that need care," said Dr. Victor. "I am energized by my plans and initiatives to partner with organizations that align with our vision to end the HIV epidemic globally, while providing increased access to healthcare solutions."

Dr. Victor has been with IMG Health Clinic for just a little over a year and has implemented transformative changes and new procedures, leading to expanding IMG's patient base. She is also heavily involved with IMG Helps, the philanthropic arm of IMG Health Clinic.

