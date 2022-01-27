BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES SYDNIE KARRAS AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Sydnie Karras to the new position of Chief Accounting Officer. In this new position, Karras will supervise all corporate accounting as it relates to business operations, strategic investments, mergers/acquisitions, corporate financial planning, risk management, and data analysis. Karras' scope of accounting oversight covers all AMG units, including: broadcast television stations, broadcast television syndication, broadcast television networks, cable television networks, digital television networks, digital streaming platforms, television content production, advertising sales, as well as theatrical and digital motion picture productions and global distribution for AMG's theatrical and digital movie units. Karras is based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.



A Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2010, Karras has 15 years of accounting experience including both public accounting and corporate accounting, with an expertise in transaction structuring and accounting for complex negotiations including acquisitions, divestitures, and capital raises. Karras held several positions in both the San Francisco and Los Angeles offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where she was Manager of Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services, before being promoted to Director of Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services.



"Veteran accounting executive Sydnie Karras is a highly-valuable and outstanding addition to our Allen Media Group family," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. "Sydnie's extensive accounting, financial, and transaction structuring experience makes her the ideal executive team leader as we continue our focus on mergers, acquisitions, and overall operations across all of our expanding Allen Media Group divisions."



"I am excited to contribute my expertise to Allen Media Group's excellent finance team at a transformative time in the company's history," said Sydnie Karras, Allen Media Group's Chief Accounting Officer.

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2022. Allen Media Group also owns THE GRIO, HBCUGO, and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.



