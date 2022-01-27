Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of Year 2021 Distributions

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced the tax treatment of its year 2021 distributions as described in the chart below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. distributions.

Common Stock

CUSIP # 015271109

Ticker Symbol: ARE













Dividends

Capital Gains

Section

897(4)

Ordinary

Dividends

(Box 2e)

Section

897(4) Capital

Gains on

Real

Estate

(Box 2f)

Return of Capital(5) (Box 3)

Section

199A(1) Dividends (Box 5) Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Taxable Ordinary (Box 1a)

Qualified(1) (Box 1b)

Total(2) (Box 2a)

Unrecaptured

Section 1250(3) (Box 2b)







12/31/20

1/15/21

$ 1.090000

$ 0.505215

$ —

$ 0.584785

$ 0.040984

$ 0.014715

$ 0.242198

$ —

$ 0.505215 3/31/21

4/15/21

1.090000

0.505215

—

0.584785

0.040984

0.014715

0.242198

—

0.505215 6/30/21

7/15/21

1.120000

0.519120

—

0.600880

0.042112

0.015120

0.248864

—

0.519120 9/30/21

10/15/21

1.120000

0.519120

—

0.600880

0.042112

0.015120

0.248864

—

0.519120







$ 4.420000

$ 2.048670

$ —

$ 2.371330

$ 0.166192

$ 0.059670

$ 0.982124

$ —

$ 2.048670







100 %

46.35 %

— %

53.65 %

3.76 %

1.35 %

22.22 %

— %

46.35 %





(1) Qualified and Section 199A dividends are a subset of, and included in, the taxable ordinary dividend amount. (2) For purposes of Section 1061 and Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the aggregate "One Year Amounts Disclosure" and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" are $2.371330 (100.00% of Box 2a) per share and $1.336720 (56.37% of Box 2a) per share, respectively. Such additional information generally pertains to shares held through "applicable partnership interests" subject to Section 1061. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 gains are a subset of, and included in, the total capital gain amount. (4) These amounts reflect a distribution's composition of gains from the disposition of "United States real property interests" under Section 897. Generally, such information is relevant only to non-U.S. shareholders that own more than 10% of the Company's stock, as determined for purposes of Section 897, and certain entities through which non-U.S. shareholders own the Company's stock. (5) Return of capital represents a return of stockholder investment.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Contact: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Communications, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

