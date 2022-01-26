Oukitel launches the Super-fast Recharging (1.5 Hours) 2000Wh Portable Power Station-P2001

HONG KONG and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oukitel, one of the top international consumer electronics manufacturing companies in China, with a 10-year track record of creating batteries with extraordinary capacity and durability, has stepped into the huge capacity mobile power station area aiming to eliminate carbon emission by offering P2001-2000Wh power station with an affordable price and sturdy quality.

Oukitel P2001-2000Wh Power Station Power All Your Needs (PRNewswire)

The modern lifestyles and the fast growth of consumer electronics adoption are heavily relying on electricity. The increase of power outages globally caused by those natural disasters has aroused a significant concern since it may lead to massive losses at work.

In many countries and areas, there is a huge rise in the adoption of backup power today. The battery, diesel, and gas-powered generators are the most accessible options on the global mobile power station market. The benefits from the battery-powered generator can be commonly recognized in environment protection and maintenance costs.

Oukitel has officially launched its very first crowdfunding project on Kickstarter, which has been 100% funded. Now Oukitel P2001-portable power station is still available on Kickstarter at the lowest price (up to 48% off). It comes with a huge capacity (2000Wh), 2000W AC output, super-fast recharge method (0-100%, 2 hours), and advanced intelligent batteries. This budget power station enables more customers to utilize green power.

Huge Capacity 2000Wh

Best Power Solution for Home Backup

P2001 is the ideal backup power for any unexpected blackout at home. With such a huge capacity, P2001 is designed for peace of mind as it still keeps your home appliances (TV, Microwave, fridge, washer, etc.) running for hours.

If you are into outdoor and on-the-go events with family and friends, P2000 will be a perfect power solution for those electric devices, such as the coffee maker, projector, mini-refrigerator, drone, etc.

AC Output of 2000W, Surge to 4000W

Another marked function that can not be missed is that P2001 can power any heavy-duty tool, even the electric car. It can provide a constant AC output of 2000W, whose surge up to 4000W. P2001 allows you to work in any environment by using your high-wattage devices (Electric drill, circular saw, bench grinder, etc.)

Super-fast recharging 0-100%, 2 Hours

P2001 can be charged by a standard wall outlet, solar panel, electric car, or other power generators. It only takes less than 2 hours to recharge P2001 fully by standard wall outlet.

Need to be faster? P2001 also supports the dual recharging method. Only requests 1.5 hours recharging time if P2001 is powered via 1100W AC Input and 500W solar or 500W adapter simultaneously.

Best solar power storage

P2001 is one of the best solar power storage solutions as it can be recharged by any solar panel (MAX 500W) on the market. Charging P2001 fully is less than 4 hours by using solar panels on a perfect sunny day.

Double Protection: UPS

No need to worry about any damage from a power failure on your fragile electrical products. P2001 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) is built to shield your sensitive and valuable electrical devices. Connecting your essential utilities with P2001, the UPS will continue to provide reliable power automatically in any unpredictable outage.

16 Versatile Recharging Ports

P2001 comes with numerous output ports and outlets. Your various home appliances can be easily powered, moreover, P2001 supports a maximum of 16 devices being powered simultaneously.

Intelligent battery comes with safety: LiFePo4 & BMS

The high-level quality standard is presented by P2001 interior and exterior design. P2001 is armored by the fire protection material (V0 rate). An intelligent temperature control system always keeps all battery packs in a good condition.

P2001 owns 48 brand-new LiFePo4 battery packs from EVE Energy Co., Ltd, which is one of the TOP3 Power Suppliers in China. Compared with a traditional Lead-Acid battery, it features better safety and a longer lifespan.

The built-in advanced Battery Management System (BMS) ensures the battery operates intelligently and safely. The condition of those massive battery packs is always monitored by its intelligent system, any subtle errors or issues can be fixed by BMS automatically. Moreover, BMS protects those batteries from overheating, overload discharging, and over-voltage discharging.

About Oukitel

Oukitel, founded in 2007, specializes in the mobile communication industry. It has a team of seasoned experts covering research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and marketing areas, and Oukitel has sold 22 million electrical products that are also marked by our commitment to sustainability.

With the consumers' solid support and our professional team, Oukitel is more confident to move to the portable energy storage area. Oukitel can not only provide an ideal power solution for a power outage and outdoors. More importantly, it has broadly popularized eco-friendly power globally.

Official Website: https://oukitel.com/

P2001-2000Wh Power Station: https://bit.ly/32bWNro

For media inquiries, please contact:

Oukitel

marketingteam@oukitel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oukitel Inc.