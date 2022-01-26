<span class="legendSpanClass">Awards recognize exceptionally relevant, unique innovations in the restaurant industry, showcasing how items were developed and why they succeeded</span>

NielsenIQ announces inaugural BASES Menu Innovation Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BASES, a NielsenIQ business and leader in helping companies build brands through innovation, renovation, strategy, and go-to-market optimization has announced an awards program to celebrate and recognize the restaurant industry's standout menu innovations across the U.S. The inaugural NielsenIQ BASES Menu Innovation Awards will be held online February 15, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. EST. Public and the media are welcome to attend.

After reviewing more than 100 menu items launched in 2020, BASES Restaurants division identified 14 menu items that were deemed exceptionally relevant or truly unique to the restaurant industry, according to U.S. consumers who purchased from a restaurant in 2020. In addition to celebrating these successes, the publication will tell the story of how innovations were developed and why they were impactful successes.

"For many restaurants, 2020 was a long toil, with economic hardships and reduced guest count," said Matthew Luff, Vice President, Global Lead of NielsenIQ BASES Restaurants. "In light of this extraordinary year, we have seen a surprising number of innovations, that enabled some to not only persevere, but start to see a regular cadence of guests seeking out those menu items. We were so encouraged to see such vibrant innovation on menus across the board and look forward to celebrating innovation and success with the winners of our inaugural NielsenIQ Bases Menu Innovation Awards."

Those interested in attending the awards can register online.

