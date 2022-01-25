Xebra Satisfies Conditions to Licence Unique Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Emulsion IP - Backed by Human Trials

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all conditions pursuant to its agreement with New Age Nanotech, to license its clinically-backed, patent pending cannabinoid emulsion technology, Solutech™; to transform cannabis extracts into shelf-stable clear and odourless, water-soluble forms, ideal for the infusion of beverages, edibles and topicals. Many options were evaluated globally for cannabinoid delivery IP, and Xebra identified only one that has undergone human testing - Solutech™.

Xebra Brands Ltd. (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Solutech™ is one of the fastest-acting, most bioavailable and comprehensively studied delivery systems for cannabinoids, including THC and CBD, uniquely differentiated by the completion of a pioneering Phase-I human clinical trial. Xebra believes that as the cannabis industry develops, that consumers will demand better and safer products, and that claims about characteristics such as absorption, homogeneity, bioavailability, and shelf-life will be more closely scrutinized by regulators.

Xebra is aiming to utilize Solutech™ in the launch of its Vicious Citrus THC Lemonade in Canada, which is planned for the Spring of 2022. Xebra is also planning to outfit a facility in Mexico to produce Solutech™, a market where Xebra holds the exclusive licence. Xebra's license is also exclusive in Colombia, and non-exclusive in Europe and the rest of the Americas, including Canada, but limited to California in the United States.

Xebra has fully paid the consideration for the right to produce and use Solutech™. The agreement is effective immediately with an indefinite perpetual term, unless terminated under specific circumstances.

ABOUT SOLUTECH™

Infusing cannabis into products presents three major challenges: limited shelf-stability, poor absorption, and inconsistent dosing. Solutech™ addresses these issues, and is also clear, pharmaceutical-grade, bioactive, and low-cost to produce.

Solutech™ can be produced in water soluble, water-free and dry formats and contains safe, vegan, kosher, allergen-free ingredients. Solutech™ also complies with all the main safety and testing protocols, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and The Global Safety Food Initiative (GFSI).

Solutech™ may be the only cannabinoid infusion technology that has undergone Phase-I human clinical trials for relative oral bioavailability and absorption, and it includes both major cannabinoids THC and CBD, and their metabolites. The Phase-I, Health Canada-approved study, was led by KGK Science, a premier clinical research organization. Solutech™ demonstrated dramatically increased speed of absorption and elimination (fast onset and offset of effects), peak blood levels and rate of absorption, along with a consistent and desirable consumer experience.

The Phase-I trial is complete and the results are expected to be published before April.

ABOUT XEBRA

Xebra is an absolute first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector, for hemp, CBD and CBG. Xebra has also been selected by the Dutch government, out of a competitive pool of applicants, as one of only five companies to compete for two exclusive licenses to cultivate THC medicinal cannabis in the Netherlands, with an initial six-year guaranteed government contract for each successful party, estimated at ~CDN$100 million. In Canada, Xebra plans to launch it's Vicious Citrous THC Lemonade in the spring of 2022. In Colombia, Xebra is completing agronomical evaluations, to fully register cannabis seed varieties, in anticipation of commercial activities with THC in 2022.

ABOUT NEW AGE NANOTECH

New Age Nanotech is enabling the world's most innovative, clinically-backed, and consumer-focused products to improve health and wellness through Solutech™, the company's flagship water-soluble delivery technology for cannabinoids. Solutech™ offers a fully characterized pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile for consumer products to champion safe & effective use. New Age Nanotech offers Solutech™ to CPG brands for the development and commercialization of innovative, convenient, and controlled-dose products that speak to the evolving needs of their consumers. For inquiries about Solutech™: (800) 210-9809 or info@gosolutech.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rodrigo Gallardo

President

For more information contact:

+1 (604) 418-6560

ir@xebrabrands.com

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, these include, without limitation, statements regarding Xebra Brands Ltd.'s (the "Company") expectations in respect of: the Mexican Federal Circuit Court enforcing the Mexican Supreme Court's final decision granting the Company's wholly owned subsidiary an injunction (the "Injunction"), receipt of all authorizations relating to the Injunction, the Company obtaining a first mover advantage in connection with the Injunction, other companies cultivating or commercializing cannabis in Mexico and the timing and processes thereof, the possibility that the majority of North American industrial scale cannabis production activity occurring in Mexico, or expectations related to Xebra's operations; the legalization of cannabis and its derivatives in Mexico; the potential for increased industry wide cannabis production in Mexico and the timing thereof; exportation of cannabis products from Mexico; its ability to successfully execute its business plan or business model; its ability to provide economic, environmental, social, or any benefits of any type, in the communities it operates in or may operate it in the future; its ability to be a first mover in a country, or to obtain or retain government licenses, permits or authorizations in general, or specifically in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere; its ability to successfully apply for and obtain trademarks and other intellectual property in any jurisdiction; its ability to be cost competitive; its ability to cultivate, grow, or process hemp or cannabis in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere and related plans; financial, operational, or any other term relating to the Company's participation in the Dutch trial medicinal cannabis cultivation; its ability to manufacture cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products; its ability to commercialize or sell cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products, in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere; its plans for a facility in Mexico to produce SolutechTM; its ability to commercialize or to sell Vicious Citrus Lemonade in 2022 or at any time, in any jurisdiction, including the use of SolutchTM; its ability to commercialize or to sell Elements wellness products in any jurisdiction at any time; its ability to create wellness products that have a therapeutic effect or benefit; plans for future growth and the direction of the business; financial projections including expected revenues, gross profits, and EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure); plans to increase product volumes, the capacity of existing facilities, supplies from third party growers and contractors; expected growth of the cannabis industry generally; management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions; events or developments that Xebra expects to take place in the future; general economic conditions; and other risk factors described in the prospectus of the Company dated September 30, 2021. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "aim", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "intends", "continue", "plans", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xebra as of the dates of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the inability of Xebra to generate sufficient revenues or to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plan; changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in various countries; risks associated with agriculture and cultivation activities generally, including inclement weather, access to supply of seeds, poor crop yields, and spoilage; compliance with import and export laws of various countries; significant fluctuations in cannabis prices and transportation costs; the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; inability to identify, negotiate and complete a potential acquisition for any reason; the ability to retain key employees; dependence on third parties for services and supplies; claims made on third party products, supplies or services; non-performance by contractual counter-parties; general economic conditions; the continued growth in global demand for cannabis products and the continued increase in jurisdictions legalizing cannabis; and the timely receipt of regulatory approval for license applications. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Xebra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the foregoing except as required by law. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies could affect Xebra's actual performance and cause its actual performance to differ materially from what has been expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Xebra. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those set out in such statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.