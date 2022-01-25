Leading Low Code Integration Platform Launches Partner Program to Empower Enterprises to Accelerate Their Digital Journeys

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digibee , the leading low-code integration platform, today announced its Partner Program to provide integration ecosystems as a competitive advantage. Along with this evolving program, Digibee also announced, today, its first partner, an enterprise digital commerce platform, enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.The partnership with VTEX promotes the value of leveraging Digibee's Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) to create a flexible and reusable integration architecture. This architecture is incredibly valuable to VTEXin in that it will accelerate integration projects, reduce onboarding time and costs, and free up key technical resources to focus on innovation to support its clients.

"Speed is key in today's digital age. The faster teams can deliver to their customers, the more your customers stay engaged. Adopting a Hybrid Integration Platform will boost your speed to market by giving your team an enhanced developer experience," said Kenneth Arredondo, Chief Revenue Officer at Digibee. "Our mission is to accelerate IT modernization through complex technical and business logic, and our Partnership Program accelerates our vision. We are thrilled to partner with VTEX to support their clients' integration sustainability."

The Digibee Partnership Program was developed to:

Simplify the foundational integration strategy by using a low-code approach that allows key technical resources to focus on core technology to increase market longevity;

Solve complex integration challenges by creating a reusable environment that accelerates the implementation process, increasing the value realized by the end client;

Create a flexible and agile integration architecture to adapt quickly, securely, and reduce the risk of testing innovation in the market.

"Our partnership began with Digibee's support of providing stability and confidence in a replacement system. The Digibee team surpassed the integration challenges and demystified the complexity for easy integration development, maintainability, and the ability to update the low-code approach," stated Amit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at VTEX. "Through the Digibee Partnership Program, our clients will gain visibility and consistency across critical data points including customers, sales and inventory to improve their marketing efforts, inventory management and sales growth projections."

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way*.

*Figures as of FY ended on Dec. 31st, 2020

About Digibee

Digibee helps organizations modernize their legacy architectures by enabling frictionless connectivity between applications, unleashing digital experiences at scale.

The cloud means workflows, not better file shares. Digibee's innovative and flexible modern integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) can dramatically expedite IT projects, reducing costs and technical debt while connecting applications, processes, and people for faster time-to-market without a major investment. Digibee has offices in the US and Brazil.

