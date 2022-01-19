The Halifax Group Invests in Case Facilities Management Solutions, a Leading Provider of Snow Management and Commercial Landscaping Services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax") announced today it has completed an investment in Case Facilities Management Solutions ("Case FMS" or "the Company"), a leading provider of snow & ice management and commercial landscaping services across the United States. Case provides its industry leading services to some of the largest multi-site commercial customers in the country. Halifax partnered with founder and CEO Jason Case, who will continue to lead the business and retain a significant ownership stake in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mr. Case said, "We selected Halifax as our financial partner because its resources, industry knowledge and relationships will help us accelerate our growth strategy. With additional capital we can increase the pace of investments in our team and our business to further establish Case FMS as a leading provider of exterior facility services."

Headquartered in North Attleboro, MA, Case FMS serves close to 10,000 customer sites by leveraging the Company's proprietary technology platform and team of field managers to oversee a managed vendor network with thousands of service providers, supplemented by Case FMS' in-house service capabilities. In addition to snow management services such as plowing, de-icing, and removal, the Company provides outsourced facility services including landscaping, parking lot sweeping, and janitorial services. Case FMS focuses on the commercial markets and primarily serves national and regional customers across the healthcare, financial services, grocery, convenience store, transportation, and retail industries.

"We are very excited to partner with Jason and the talented Case management team. The Company has experienced strong growth and developed an excellent reputation for service over the last decade. We look forward to supporting the Case FMS team in achieving the next phase of growth and success," noted Doug Hill, Senior Partner at Halifax.

"Case FMS's proprietary technology and hybrid operating model have made it a differentiated platform in the commercial snow and landscaping services markets with significant opportunity for accelerated growth and market share capture," said Davis Hostetter, Principal at Halifax.

About Case Facilities Management Solutions

Founded in 2009, Case FMS is a leading provider of snow management and landscaping services to customers across the U.S. The Company focuses on the commercial market and primarily serves national and regional brands and institutions. In addition to snow and ice management, the Company provides various outsourced facility services including landscaping, sweeping, and janitorial services. Case FMS is headquartered in North Attleboro, MA. For more information, visit www.casefms.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

