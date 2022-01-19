<span class="legendSpanClass">Recipient of three Dove Awards and nominated for two Grammy Awards for his work with Sanctus Real, Matt's passion for life led him to take on new role at national non-profit that supports the life movement.</span>

Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter, Author and Speaker Matt Hammitt Joins Ministry Save the Storks' Staff as Mission Ambassador and Men's Outreach Promoter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Storks announced today that award-winning singer, songwriter and author Matt Hammitt has joined their team, taking on the role of Mission Ambassador and Men's Outreach Promoter. Matt will oversee the organization's fatherhood program, as well as work on creative projects and mission-related efforts.

Matt, the former lead singer and songwriter for the band Sanctus Real, has toured the world as a Christian artist. He continues to travel as an artist, sharing his music and compelling testimony about marriage, family, and embracing life as the father of a child born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

"As an artist, I believe it's important to join causes that are bigger than my own endeavors," Matt Hammitt stated. "2022 is already an exciting year for me and my family, with a documentary film and streaming series coming to market. However, teaming up with Save the Storks adds a layer of depth and purpose to the collaborative work I feel compelled to pursue, to be a voice for the voiceless, and a support to families like my own, who desire to choose life in the face of difficult pregnancies and need tangible support."

"We are incredibly blessed to have Matt Hammitt be part of the Save the Storks team," said Save the Storks CEO Diane Ferraro. "Matt will continue to share his talent with the world as a singer, songwriter and speaker, while providing creative inspiration and direction as he represents our ministry in this important role. Our focus on caring for women facing an unplanned pregnancy will be even more holistic with Matt's fatherhood program, as we will now be able to serve dads with love and compassion as well. Our partnership with pregnancy resource centers will benefit immensely as we add this critical program to our list of free services."

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. This non-profit organization, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, is 100% funded through the support of donors. This ministry equips, educates and trains pregnancy resource centers and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with their innovative fleet of Mobile Medical Units, known as the Stork Bus. In 2022 the non-profit ministry is celebrating a decade of life saving work, and today has 63 Stork Buses on the road in 26 states.

To learn more about Save the Storks, visit www.SavetheStorks.com.

About Matt Hammitt

Matt Hammitt is a musical artist, author and speaker. Matt was the lead singer and songwriter for the band Sanctus Real from 1996-2016. He has been the recipient of three Dove Awards and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards for his work with Sanctus Real.

Passion for family is what led him to step away from Sanctus Real in 2016, to spend more time at home with his wife, Sarah, and their four children. Matt details this difficult transition in his book, Lead Me: Finding Courage to Fight for Your Marriage, Children, and Faith. Matt also tells the story of his son, Bowen, born in 2010 with a life-threatening heart defect, sharing the miracle of how God used a broken heart to make his family more whole. Along with Lead Me, Matt authored a children's book with Jason Ingram, I Couldn't Love You More (Tyndale Kids), and has published articles for Fox News, Focus on the Family, and FamilyLife.

Matt's story has been featured on ABC World News Tonight, Good Morning America, CBN, Focus on the Family, Family Life Today, K-Love and many other major media networks.

In 2019, Matt and Sarah formed ShowTalker Media. Their first feature length documentary, Bowen's Heart, will be released to digital streaming platforms in 2022. The film follows eight-year-old Bowen Hammitt through his third major open-heart surgery, his parents caught in the tension between hoping the surgery will make his life better and knowing it could make things much worse. Directed and produced by Rhyme & Reason Films, Bowen's Heart was an official selection of the Nashville Film Festival in October of 2020.

The Hammitt's new TV series, The Hammitts Band Together, premieres February 1st on Liftable.tv.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diane Ferraro | Press@savethestorks.com | 626-222-9388

