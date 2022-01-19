Akamai Technologies To Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, February 15, at 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671

International: (508) 637-5655

Conference ID: 7579719

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 7579719. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai



Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users - and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice

Media Relations

646-320-4107

gsorice@akamai.com

Tom Barth

Investor Relations

617-274-7130

tbarth@akamai.com

