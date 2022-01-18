Rooter Hero offers five tips to help homeowners prevent clogged or slow drains

The California plumbing and HVAC company says some preventative maintenance can keep pipes from stopping up or draining poorly

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clogs can have many homeowners feeling drained, but Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, says there are some preventative measures that can keep pipes free from obstructions.

"Fatty substances are the number one cause of clogs in kitchen sinks," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "Cooking oils tend to end up down the sink when they're hot and in liquid form. When this fat cools, it hardens. Add in food bits like eggshells or vegetable peels and you have a sludgy mess that can clog up most drains."

But Akhoian says there are a number of simple steps homeowners can take to avoid clogging their drains.

Pour liquid cooking oils in the trash or into an old heat-resistant cup instead of down the sink. Use wire or mesh drain screens in both the kitchen and bathroom sinks. These screens allow water to flow through the drain but stops bigger debris like hair and food particles. Clean the screens after use by dumping the debris into the trash. Clean drains with boiling water or a vinegar and baking soda mix regularly. If a homeowner's pipes are PVC, boiling water should be avoided, but the vinegar and baking soda mix can be used for any pipe. This mixture bubbles in the drain and softly pushes debris down. It also leaves a clean smell. Another option for keeping drains clear is to use a biological cleaner that uses natural enzymes to "digest" blockages. Using a biological cleaner once a month is safer on the pipes than chemical-based clog removers and can keep drains running smoothly. If a clog is already present, fill the tub or sink with warm water and use a plunger to gently force debris away. Repeat this measure a few times for stubborn clogs.

"Sometimes, however, nothing a homeowner does will get rid of a clog, and then it's time to call a professional," Akhoian said. "If your drains are always slow or clog easily, your problem might be deeper. You could have deteriorating pipes, a problem with the main drain or a clog much further down in your plumbing system. You can do more harm than good if you let that continue. It's best to turn it over to a plumber if the problem persists."

