Qualifacts + Credible Announces Partnership with Mental Health America of Los Angeles

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts + Credible , a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced that Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA), a leader in California mental health service innovation, training, and advocacy, became the third Los Angeles County agency to select the industry leading CareLogic EHR platform to support Integrated Care. Qualifacts + Credible has 20 organizations using its technology in California.

With multiple sites across Los Angeles County, MHALA is a one-stop resource for a full range of services, including health care, mental health services, care coordination, housing assistance and placement, employment services, financial and benefits services, education, and wellness services. As a leader in the California behavioral health space, MHALA is known for innovative work with homeless populations in Long Beach and the Antelope Valley, and often participates in statewide pilot programs like whole person care, which is helping define Medi-Cal transformation in California (CalAIM). MHALA is also a pioneer and leading contributor in the development and utilization of clinical recovery tools and outcome measurement.

Following implementation, MHALA will be fully supported by a robust state reporting suite that is integrated with the major systems utilized by Los Angeles County and California state agencies, most notably Medi-Cal and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health's Integrated Behavioral Health Information System (IBHIS) system. To aid Los Angeles County providers in achieving interoperability, CareLogic is an IBHIS-certified EHR. IBHIS is a secure, electronic Health Information Exchange (HIE) system, promoting interoperability and improved client care. The organization selected the CareLogic platform for its ease of use for the clinical team and flexibility of documentation to support delivering Whole Person Care.

"With the CareLogic EHR platform, we expect to see a decrease in clinical documentation time and effort, and an increase in the efficiency of our clinical operations. CareLogic's ability to integrate with IBHIS is a critical feature needed to automate some functions and improve workflows," said Monica Davis, MHALA's chief evaluation and contracts officer.

"Mental Health America of Los Angeles deserves the best technology to support the impactful work they do to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities," said Paul Ricci, chief executive officer of Qualifacts + Credible. "The opportunity to partner with MHALA is a privilege."

"The investment we have made in this strong interoperability platform will pay dividends right away for Mental Health America of Los Angeles and for other Los Angeles County customers," said Robert Patton, vice president of implementation services at Qualifacts + Credible.

Behavioral health and human services organizations face several key challenges today, including:

Increased demand for mental health and substance use disorder services. A recent study by Kaiser Family Foundation found that the number of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression increased by 30% due to the pandemic. For those 18-24, 56% reported symptoms.

A shift to telehealth. A recent article by McKinsey noted that telehealth utilization across all specialties has stabilized at levels 38 times higher than before the pandemic.

The need to coordinate care. The number of clinics providing services as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) is more than 430 operating in 40 states plus Washington, D.C. and Guam , building on the demonstration program funded by grants from Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

ABOUT QUALIFACTS + CREDIBLE

Qualifacts + Credible is one of the largest behavioral health and human services EHR vendors in the country. Its mission is to partner with customers to support and extend their ability to deliver quality care and improve the lives of the clients they serve. With more than 20 years of experience its products and services help customers achieve interoperability goals, optimize efficiency, improve productivity, and maximize reimbursement. The company offers several EHRs – CareLogic, Credible and InSync – while collaborating to build an even brighter future for partner agencies and their clients.

ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH AMERICA OF LOS ANGELES

Mental Health America of Los Angeles works to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities. Each year, MHALA supports nearly 16,800 low-income and no-income individuals — including transition-age youth and Veterans — with integrated services in 27 sites across LA County.

