InTouch Wealth Advisors Joins Cetera

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that InTouch Wealth Advisors, led by industry veteran financial professionals Jason Benedetti, Gus Dekavallas and Larry Ritter, has joined Cetera as part of Wilde Wealth Management. Founded in 2015, InTouch is affiliating with the Cetera Advisors, LLC community with years of experience providing customized financial advice tailored to clients' financial needs. The firm helps businesses, individuals and families pursue their financial goals, providing comprehensive services, including retirement, business, tax and estate planning. InTouch Wealth Advisors was formerly affiliated with MassMutual.

"Joining Wilde Wealth and Cetera empowers us to expand our independence while providing increased flexibility to our clients," Benedetti said. "We expect our business will thrive in many ways thanks to the backing and resources of a large network with a specialized community feel. We are looking forward to continuing our growth trajectory and serving our clients even more holistically by leveraging the top-tier technology, tools and resources now available through Cetera and Wilde Wealth."

"We welcome Jason, Gus and Larry to the Wilde Wealth team," said Trevor Wilde, CEO at Wilde Wealth Management. "They share our values and embrace the importance of placing client interests first, and we know they will make meaningful contributions to our team's success. We expect continued expansion of our team and welcome like-minded advisors who are looking to grow with Wilde Wealth in 2022 and beyond."

"We are thrilled to welcome InTouch Wealth Advisors into the Cetera Advisors community," said John Pierce, head of business development for Cetera. "The strength of Cetera's network rests on a community-based approach to financial advice, where specialized businesses exist to serve financial professionals across dedicated channels and categories. This gives Cetera an unmatched depth of knowledge and allows us to meet advisors on their own terms, so that we can provide a growth plan that works for them and their clients."

InTouch marks the latest recruiting win for Cetera, which attracted nearly $50 billion through business development efforts in 2021.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

