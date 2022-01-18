Innovative U.S. immigration subscription platform launches January 18, gives global audience access to live streaming sessions with experienced attorneys & other professionals for help with US visas & green cards.

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmigrateUSA.com is launching a digital subscription-based site that will host daily live sessions and Q&As presented by a roster of experienced lawyers with immigration law expertise in employment, investment, marriage /family, education, as well as practice areas such consular, asylum, and removal. Others will join as well to present related topics such as real estate, banking, education, and more. All sessions will be presented in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. Other languages to follow.

"Experienced U.S. immigration lawyers can charge anywhere from $250 to $750 for a consultation, which is out of reach for many people," says David Hart, founder of the platform, who has 30 years of experience in the field and is fluent in Spanish, French, and Portuguese. "The subscription model offers a cost-effective way to get accurate information and guidance that is timely. For those who want to work or live in the US, we are offering frank, effective topics that address the complexities of U.S immigration."

Importantly, the live sessions will also feature presentations and Q&As with other professionals. Topics will include: i) How to buy U.S. real estate (including borrowing funds to make the purchase); ii) how to open a U.S. company; iii) how to open a U.S. bank account without having to travel to the U.S.; iv) studying in the U.S. presented by school administrators and consultants; v) U.S. tax issues presented by certified public accountants (CPA); vi) how to acquire a U.S. business, vii) assessing U.S. business/due diligence.

Starting January 18, 2022, anyone can go to immigrateUSA.com & subscribe in a few easy steps. A subscriber can cancel any time after 30 days.

