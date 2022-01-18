IGT's Award-Winning Resort Wallet Cashless Gaming Technology Achieves Nevada Regulatory Approval

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it furthered its leadership in cashless gaming technologies by completing the final stages of Nevada regulatory approval for its Resort Wallet™ module of the IGT ADVANTAGETM casino management system. With this achievement, IGT's entire cashless gaming solution, which includes the option for one-step external funding via IGTPay™ on personal mobile devices, is approved for deployment throughout the State.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"IGT earning Nevada regulatory approval for our award-winning, fully integrated cashless solution is a perfect bookend for a year marked with tremendous momentum for our Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless gaming modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE system," said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP Global PM VLT, Systems, Payments & Poker. "This milestone achievement will allow for players and operators throughout the State to enjoy the many benefits of cashless gaming and reinforces Nevada's reputation as a future-forward gaming jurisdiction that is committed to advancing the player experience."

With this approval, casinos in Nevada leveraging the IGT ADVANTAGE system can offer their players the option to fund their Cashless Wagering Accounts directly from their personal mobile devices, eliminating the need to handle cash or visit a casino cage, ATM or kiosk. With Resort Wallet and IGTPay, players can securely transfer funds to and from their Cashless Wagering Account from a range of external payment sources such as bank accounts, credit and debit cards or Sightline Play+ prepaid accounts. Funds within the PIN-protected Cashless Wagering Account can then be seamlessly transferred to and from a slot game with a simple tap of a smartphone when initiating or concluding cashless slot play.

IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay solutions were recently named "Product Innovation of the Year" in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas, and in September 2021, IGT was hailed "Technology Provider of the Year" in the International Gaming Awards for its achievements with Resort Wallet and IGTPay.

For more information on IGT visit IGT.com/cashless or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC