AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Conference Speaker and Topic Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers at AOTMP® (www.aotmp.com) have announced the lineup for AOTMP® Engage 2022 taking place in Orlando on April 24-27. The event, now in its 16th year, features a wide range of sessions and speakers:
- Digital Transformation Is Not About the Technology – Scott Branum, Evoqua Water Technologies
- 5G, IoT, and Edge Computing in the Real World – Gary Hasty, AT&T
- Effective Vendor Management to Build Long-Term Strategic Value – Tiffany Galarza, ADT
- TEM Consolidation: Achieving Efficiency and Savings – David Middleton, General Dynamics Information Technology
- Be Ready to Stay Productive During a Business Disruption – Linda Bell, IBM
- ServiceNow and MMS: Zero Touch Is Achievable – David Kinlough, Samsung SDS
- Elevating Your Brand and Developing Your Team to Deliver Optimal Results – Yolanda Smith, AOTMP®
- Are You IoT Ready? – James Brehm, James Brehm & Associates
- E911 in the Enterprise: Understanding the Legal Implications, the Technology, and the Options – Tim Kenyon, Synergem Technologies
- Business Value of Cloud Service Transition – Manish Arora, Experian
- Technology Impact on Invoice Tracking – Linda Alexander, Cox Enterprises
- Service Management Disrupted! – Doug Rabold, HCL America
- Help Desk Today: How Has the Pandemic Changed the Modern Help Desk? – William Baker, Mercury Healthcare
- Fully Automating Telecom Workflows: Eliminating Manual Processes Using Next Generation Platforms and Tools – David Kinlough, Samsung SDS
- Diversity of Thought in IT – Michael Loggins, SMC Corporation of America
- Breaking Away from POTS Lines. The Options, ROI, and a Successful Transition Strategy – Todd Givens, Tellennium
- 5 Ways to Cut Costs and Maximize UCaaS Value – Matt Maloney, Calero-MDSL
- TEM SLAs and Operational Efficiencies – John Venditti, Sakon
- Market Trends – Dr. Eric Witt, Tangoe
- Illustrations in Operational Excellence Panel
Michael Mehterian, Compugen Systems
Manish Arora, Experian
Linda Bell, IBM
Doug Rabold, HCL America
- Business Impact Panel: Driving Results
David Middleton, General Dynamics Information Technology
Glenn Leatherwood, Valmont Industries
Michael Loggins, SMC Corporation of America
For more information including the full agenda please visit AOTMP® Engage 2022
About AOTMP®
AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion dollar global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding. Learn more at www.aotmp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE AOTMP