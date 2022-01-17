Chimney Safety Institute of America Launches New Website

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the chimney and venting industry through education, certification and public awareness, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website www.csia.org. Created with the user experience in mind, the new site features improved functionality, a simplified design, and quick access to essential information for both homeowners and industry professionals.

The Chimney Safety Institute of America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to homeowner education and industry training of chimney and venting technicians. (PRNewsfoto/Chimney Safety Institute of Ame)

We are so excited to have an updated, robust site that educates both the public and the industry

professionals.

The site puts more focus on safety and efficiency with a new Homeowner Resource Center designed to inform and empower homeowners. With advice on when and how to hire a chimney sweep, safety tips, cost guides, and more, www.csia.org is THE source for easy-to-understand chimney and venting information. For industry professionals or those looking to make a career change, the redesign provides necessary information on both the technical and business sides of the profession.

"Connecting homeowners to the information they need to keep their families safe and their homes working properly and efficiently has always been of utmost importance to us," says Education Director, Russ Dimmitt. "We are so excited to have an updated, robust site that educates both the public and the industry professionals."

CSIA invites visitors to explore the new website. Industry professionals will find the same, great information they've come to expect from CSIA, plus new features like "How to Become a Chimney Sweep" and an entire Sales section. Homeowners should check out "Chimney Inspections: What You Need to Know" and see who their local CSIA Certified technicians are to schedule their next chimney inspection.

For more information on Chimney Safety Institute of America and to view the site, please visit www.csia.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chimney Safety Institute of America