Arizona Automotive Institute Launches New Construction & Trades Management Program

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent ECMC Group national survey of high school students shows that 22% are more likely to attend a career and technical college because of the pandemic, up 10 points from May 2020. To help meet this growing need, the Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI) has launched a new Associate's degree program in Construction & Trades Management to provide students with relevant training to develop the skills to become a professional in the field of construction project management.

The survey also found that more than half of those students believe a skills-based education is more applicable in the current environment, partly due to lower institutional costs and a shorter timeline to enter the workforce. As part of the 18-month AAI program, students learn how to plan and direct projects, meet with owners, examine a work breakdown structure (WBS), supervise crews and negotiate with subcontractors.

"Our Construction & Trades Management Program gives students other avenues of interest to explore, " said Bill Myers, National Program Director for Trades Programs at Ancora Education. "It's an excellent path for them to develop project management skills in a safe classroom setting with passionate instructors who can help shape our future leaders. By gaining training at AAI, students are able to walk into real-world situations with confidence."

AAI is working with NCCER, a leading accreditation agency for the construction industry, so students graduate with industry-recognized credentials that can help in job searches. AAI's program integrates NCCER 's Project Management and Project Supervision curricula and topics with AAI instructors leading the course work.

** Arizona Automotive Institute does not guarantee third-party certification. Certification requirements for taking and passing certification examinations are not controlled by AAI but by outside agencies and are subject to change by the agencies without notice to AAI. Therefore, AAI cannot guarantee that graduates will be eligible to take certification examinations, regardless of their eligibility status upon enrollment.

About Arizona Automotive Institute

Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI) offers training programs in Automotive Services, Large Equipment and Vehicles, HVAC and Basic Refrigeration, and Welding, plus a Construction & Trades Management Associate's degree program. Graduates have access to Career Assistance which includes guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops and more. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Learn more at www.aai.edu.

About National Center for Construction Education

NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

