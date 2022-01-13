InventHelp Inventors Develop Warming Accessory for the Feet and Lower Legs (BTM-2878)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved means of keeping the feet warm and comfortable," said one of two inventors, from Rising Sun, Md., "so we invented MARTIN'S WARM FEET. Our design offers an alternative to wearing bulky layers or using socks that contain heated wiring."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved foot covering to warm the feet, ankles and lower legs. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear numerous layers on the feet and legs. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to reduce pain associated with cold feet. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals with cold feet, diabetic neuropathy, the elderly and anyone with poor circulation. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

