SOLÉ Launches Most Expensive Water on Amazon through Exclusive Online Partnership with Beverage Universe

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLÉ Natural Italian Mineral Water, a premium Italian mineral water brand comprised of three distinctively bottled SOLÉ lines, announced the launch of a three-pronged sales and marketing program featuring an exclusive partnership with online beverage retailer Beverage Universe and Amazon.

"SOLÉ brings true premium Italian mineral water to exclusive customers worldwide," said SOLÉ CEO Luciano Delpozzo. Compared to the leading Italian mineral water, SOLÉ has two-thirds less dissolved solids, over three times the natural bicarbonate, is bottled exclusively in glass, and is sodium free. The result is a water that's lighter, cleaner, soothing, more sustainable and that doesn't compete with food.

Equally important to the SOLÉ "true premium" claim is the brand's controlled distribution. "How can waters claim to be premium when they're sold in discount and mass channels?" asserts Delpozzo. "The consumer is smarter than that. That's why, unlike the leading brand and many others, you'll never find SOLÉ at discount channels. Our unique combination of premium product in high-end places enables us to claim we're a true premium water."

Founded in 1906, SOLÉ is served at exclusive destinations in Italy and around the world, including the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, The Armani Hotel in Dubai, The Grand Hotel in Cannes, and the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. "Our new availability through Beverage Universe and Amazon makes our water accessible to more consumers without compromising our premium status," said Delpozzo.

The effort is supported by a new brand campaign featuring a who's who of Italian creators and artisans who drink SOLÉ. Dubbed "The Enlightened Italian," the campaign embodies the uniqueness of both the water and those who drink it. It will run in social media, in online advertising, and at showcase tastemaker events.

Cascadia Managing Brands, a leading food and beverage Brand Management and Consultancy, based in Ramsey, NJ, is responsible for SOLÉ's sales and marketing efforts worldwide.

About SOLÉ

Founded in 1906 in Nuvolento, Italy, SOLÉ emerges from a pristine source in the foothills of the Italian Alps. The brand is comprised of three distinctively bottled lines: Arte embodies Italian super-premium design, including bold body lines and a contoured bar top neck. Deco captures Italian sophistication in a fluted silhouette featuring a distinctive nameplate band. L'Italiana, a green bottle line, reflects a classic Italian look and feel. Visit www.solewater.com

Beverage Universe will sell SOLÉ exclusively in the United States on their website (www.beverageuniverse.com) and via Amazon. Online prices will range from $56.00 for a case of Deco 330 ml to $96.69 for a case of Arte 750 ml.

