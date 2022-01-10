New Orleans' The Whitney Hotel Purchased by Local Hotelier, Restaurateur and Award-Winning Entrepreneur Robert Thompson Acquisition of the historic property marks the second New Orleans hotel in Thompson's Angevin & Co. portfolio

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the purchase of the historic boutique hotel, The Frenchmen Hotel (417 Frenchmen St., New Orleans, LA 70116) in June 2021, award-winning entrepreneur Robert Thompson's hospitality firm, Angevin & Co., in partnership with GBX Group which specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets, has completed the acquisition of another landmark destination, The Whitney Hotel (610 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130). Thompson purchased the property from renowned hotelier and New Orleanian, Joe Jaeger. Tyler Robinson at Urban Properties represented Angevin & Co. on the transaction.

A southerner by birth, Thompson and his family moved to New Orleans in early 2021 due to both his love for the Crescent City and his ambition to join its unrivaled hospitality industry. With The Whitney Hotel, located in the New Orleans Central Business District (CBD), and The Frenchmen Hotel on iconic Frenchmen Street, Thompson's Angevin & Co. has established gateways to The French Quarter at either end.

"It is a privilege to honor the legacy of The Whitney Hotel by preserving its history while reimagining its future," said Thompson, founder and CEO of Angevin & Co. "Located on the historic streetcar line and just blocks from The French Quarter and Caesar's Superdome, The Whitney is ideally located for travelers in town for leisure, for business, or for sports and events as well as New Orleanians living and working in uptown," said Thompson. "We're going to bring new energy to this legendary property, reimagining experiences. This means opening the first on-site restaurant in the property's history – a vegetable-forward, southern restaurant – as well as a thoughtful cocktail bar that transitions from afternoon happy hour to late-night last calls; and an aroma-filled, fresh flower boutique. We envision The Whitney to be more than just a place to stay - it'll be a place you never want to leave."

"When Robert articulated his vision for The Whitney Hotel, I knew the property would be in great hands with Angevin & Co.," said Joe Jaeger, owner of the largest group of hotels in New Orleans, J Collection. "Robert is looking at both The Whitney, and the city, with fresh eyes, and the ideas he's bringing to the forefront will have a positive and lasting impact on the hospitality and tourism industry in New Orleans."

"The current climate favors building new," explained Drew Sparacia, chief executive officer of GBX. "But that's not always the best choice, particularly when developing in urban neighborhoods. Often, these are older communities with existing properties that offer significant cultural value to their surroundings. Partnering with Robert and Angevin & Co., innovative and accomplished operators, is an exciting venture that allows The Whitney Hotel to be a reimagined, vibrant destination within the New Orleans community. We are proud to play a critical role in the preservation of The Whitney Hotel as we expand our involvement with protecting historic structures throughout New Orleans."

Standing in stark contrast to the high-rise office buildings of the CBD, The Whitney Hotel building was originally constructed as a bank. Now registered as a National Historic Landmark, The Whitney Hotel boasts 93 guest rooms, 24 suites and grand, 30-foot lobby ceilings complemented by historic crown molding throughout the hotel. Thompson's Angevin & Co., along with design partners FAM Design , will preserve the historic integrity of the building while making top-to-bottom renovations and updates.

The Whitney Hotel is anticipated to re-open to guests in Q1 2023. Photos for media use can be found here. For updates, follow The Whitney Hotel @thewhitneyhotel on Facebook and @thewhitneyhotelnola Instagram.

Angevin & Co. is focused on providing creatively inspired, neighborhood-centric hospitality experiences where our lobbies, bars and restaurants are the beating heart of our hotels. Led by hospitality industry veteran, Robert Thompson, Angevin & Co. develops the concepts and operates boutique hotels and their bars, cafes and full-service restaurants across the country, spanning from the Rocky Mountains to the southern U.S., and is based in New Orleans, LA.

GBX Group LLC specializes in acquiring, preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. The company partners with investors to fund the purchase and preservation of historic real estate to generate community revitalization and economic growth. Since its founding in 2001, GBX has completed over 145 projects in 21 states. For more about GBX, visit gbxgroup.com/.

