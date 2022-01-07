Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera, Joins Forbes Business Council

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the Company's Chairman and CEO, Paul Edalat, has joined the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. This membership recognizes Mr. Edalat as an influential businessman and visionary pursuing the American Dream.

Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals

"I am honored to be accepted into the Forbes Business Council..." - Paul Edalat

With over three decades of entrepreneurial and product and brand development experience, Mr. Edalat has a keen eye for identifying strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. His forward-thinking management style, adaptability, and get-things-done approach have played a monumental role in the Company's success.

Under Mr. Edalat's leadership, Vivera has grown to include six divisions in under three years. Within the Company's medical technologies division, Vivera was issued two patents for ZICOH® , its dose-controlled medical device designed to prevent prescription medication misuse, which is currently in development. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company also developed LabPort , a HIPAA-compliant software platform that streamlines the diagnostic testing process for laboratories, employers, and patients.

"I am honored to be accepted into the Forbes Business Council alongside so many accomplished executives and entrepreneurs," said Mr. Edalat. "From the beginning of my career, I was given numerous opportunities to learn about business. Without that support and mentorship, I wouldn't be the entrepreneur I am today. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have acquired through my journey so others can have the same opportunities."

Mr. Edalat was vetted and selected as a member of the Council by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his professional background in leadership, management, and growth. With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, Mr. Edalat continues to leverage the connections he has made throughout his career and positively impact business growth metrics.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Edalat into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social, capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Mr. Edalat has access to exclusive opportunities designed to help him influence the business space. He can connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Mr. Edalat will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

To learn more about Mr. Edalat's personal and professional accomplishments, visit his blog at pauledalat.com .

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, an electronic, dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

