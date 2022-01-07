Award-Winning Coding Platform Offers Free Virtual Coding Class For Kids.

<span class="legendSpanClass">Kids Will Learn How to Create Their First Video Game from One of Chicago's Top Women in Tech</span>

CHICAGO and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codeverse and Varsity Tutors have teamed up to ignite kids' creativity through coding with an exciting and fun virtual class, Create Your First Video Game . The free interactive class hosted by Katy Lynch, Co-Founder of Codeverse, will show kids how their creativity and imagination can come to life with coding. Students will collaborate with Katy to choose colors, sound effects, fun objects, and game events using real coding principles. But the fun doesn't stop there: after class, students will be given free Codeverse accounts to further iterate and develop their own game, and Codeverse will select one student to have their game submitted to the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Anyone can sign up for a free Codeverse account where they can play games created by other kids, learn how to bring their ideas to life, and create amazing games they can share with their family and friends.

"I am so excited to host our first class with Varsity Tutors. The creativity and excitement kids have for coding never ceases to amaze me, and seeing the games they create and share is so rewarding," says Katy Lynch, Co-Founder at Codeverse. "Codeverse is all about kids unlocking their creativity, bringing their ideas to life, and sharing their creations with the world. We are delighted to partner with Varsity Tutors to reach and connect with more kids."

The class is part of the Beginning Coders Club , an after-school club hosted by Varsity Tutors. In the club, groups of 6-9 learners meet weekly for expert-led, interactive sessions to create and play games while learning the fundamentals of computer programming.

"Coding helps develop important problem-solving skills, enables computational thinking, and promotes learning by doing," said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors. "Codeverse designed this class as an introduction for kids who want to explore coding while making this type of learning fun, creative and enjoyable."

The class is open for registration until January 19th on the Varsity Tutors website: https://www.varsitytutors.com/courses/star-codeverse-1/dp/24272923-2e83-47c9-87e2-f5bdf27ff171

About Codeverse

Codeverse is an award-winning creative online platform where kids (ages 6-13) build apps and games with real code and play games created by other kids.

About Varsity Tutors

Varsity Tutors , a Nerdy company, is a Live Learning Platform that seamlessly connects learners to experts in more than 3,000 subjects. Since 2007, we've been investing in online learning technology, have built new-to-the-world capabilities, and have assembled some of the most talented tutors, educators, and instructors across the U.S. to help deliver that mission. Through one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study, the company has created a live learning destination to meet the needs of all students.

