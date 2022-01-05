Memora Health Selected by Montana Hospital Association as Preferred Intelligent Care Journey Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, a technology company offering an intelligent platform that simplifies how patients and clinicians navigate complex care journeys, was endorsed today by the Montana Hospital Association (MHA). The MHA is a hospital member organization that nominates vendors through a meticulous vetting process, sourcing revolutionary breakthroughs in healthcare solutions.

Memora Health first gained the attention of the MHA through their innovative partnership with Montana-based Frontier Psychiatry. The telepsychiatry practice uses Memora Health to connect patients to real-time care and follow-up using a comprehensive virtual visit and care coordination platform. "We are on a mission to improve access to care for Montanans, and bringing new technologies to our communities is a necessary part of that journey," said Dr. Reza Hosseini Ghomi, Frontier Psychiatry's Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

"Memora Health has proven that they can support the unique care needs of our rural population through their innovative platform," said Sean Becker, VP of Shared Services for the MHA. "The fact that Frontier Psychiatry realized 10x consultation growth in a mere few months caught our attention. We are excited to see how Memora Health can support other Montana sites to scale their complex care needs."

Over the last four years, Memora Health has enabled intelligent care journeys for over 50 healthcare organizations. Memora's platform has proven to deliver impressive value for both patients and clinicians as demonstrated by high satisfaction ratings (92% and 96%, respectively), a 91% patient retention rate, and over 2.5 hours saved per care team member per day.

"We applaud the MHA for its commitment to sourcing digital health solutions that can reach rural Montanans where they are," said Memora Health CEO and co-founder, Manav Sevak. "Our platform enables meaningful patient care using intelligent care pathways via secure two-way text, and solves for the geographic and financial barriers that can prevent patients from accessing their care teams today."

About Memora Health

Memora Health helps healthcare organizations digitize and automate complex care workflows, making them simple for patients and clinicians to navigate. Memora Health ingests existing data on clinical workflows, converts them into cohesive messaging journeys that guide patients through their care episodes, and automates the completion of simple follow-up tasks in the EHR. Memora's platform reduces care team notifications by nearly 40%, has an average NPS over 70, and improves clinical outcomes across various populations. Memora Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with clients and team members around the world. For more information about Memora Health, visit memorahealth.com.

About Montana Hospital Association

The Montana Hospital Association (MHA) is a nonprofit organization with more than eighty members, including 100% of Montana's hospitals, that provide the full spectrum of healthcare services. This includes hospital inpatient and outpatient services, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, physician services, assisted living, senior housing, and insurance services. MHA Ventures, Inc. is the for-profit subsidiary of MHA, created to deliver solutions that improve patient care, reduce operating costs and strengthen the financial viability of Montana's hospitals. Learn more at MTHA.org .

