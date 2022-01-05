Gator Bio Announce Gator™ Part11 Software for Biologics Development in Biopharma

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug makers, biotech companies, biologics developers and CROs will now have the much-needed 21 CFR Part11-compliant software for their GatorPrime and GatorPlus Biolayer Interferometry systems (BLI). The software announced today significantly enhances Gator Bio's BLI solution for biologics development, which includes application-specific biosensors, Gator™ GatorOne Software and BLI systems.

"Our customers, in no uncertain terms, had told us that Gator Bio's innovative and high-performance BLI solution would gain wider adoption in their biologics development with 21 CFR Part11 compliant software. Now it is made available. We were committed to delivering this much-needed solution, and with the release of Gator™ Part11 Software we have delivered on our promise," said CEO Dr. Hong Tan.

As further proof of our commitment to the Biopharma industry, we are also releasing an IQ/OQ service bundle for GatorPrime and GatorPlus system qualification that will further enhance confidence in data generated using these BLI systems. Both products are ready to ship.

Gator Bio is a life-sciences company providing bioanalytical systems to accelerate the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. Gator Bio and its sister company ET Healthcare are part of Access Medical Systems. Gator instruments and biosensors enable real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions, providing information on affinity, kinetics, concentration, epitope binning, etc. Most importantly, Gator Bio's analytical capabilities enable better and faster characterization of drug candidates, providing greater value in drug development applications where existing methods have limitations in throughput, performance, and cost. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with facilities in Shanghai and Suzhou, China. For more information, please visit www.gatorbio.com.

